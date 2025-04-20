BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVERS EXPO CONFERENCE & TOUR HOUSTON, TEXAS 2025

About this event
Early bird Special $37.50
Regular Price -$75.00.
Lunch Included
VIP Vendor Supporter
This Supporter Level includes the following advantages:
A Vending Table with two chairs for the Caregivers Conference, Lunch,
BRONZE SUPPORTER $250.00 (2)
This Supporter Level includes the following advantages:
Tabletop acknowledgement at the conference and logo on marketing flyers
A Free e-book: “Step Up, Step Out & Reclaim” by Charlene Sparks
Recognition at Caregivers Banquet November 2025
You will be supporting Women with Vision SISTERS CELL GROUPS
(Focusing on Relationships & Mental Health Coaching Program)
LUNCH INCLUDED
This Supporter Level includes the following advantages:
All items in the BRONZE supporter package are acknowledged at promotional events
Feature in Women with Vision Inc (NC) 2025 Resource Directory.
If your business prefers to send a check or provide an ACH Bank transfer, call 336-501-5417 for more details.
This Sponsorship level includes the following advantages:
All items in The SILVER supporter package PLUS
Acknowledgement in marketing press releases
The ability to add materials & gifts to the Swag Bag
(T-shirt, Journal, Pen, Bag, Mug, Cupholder, etc.)
If your business prefers to send a check or provide an ACH Bank transfer, call 336-501-5417 for more details.
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