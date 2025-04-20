BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVERS EXPO CONFERENCE & TOUR HOUSTON, TEXAS 2025

This Sponsorship level includes the following advantages:

All items in The SILVER supporter package PLUS

Acknowledgement in marketing press releases

The ability to add materials & gifts to the Swag Bag

(T-shirt, Journal, Pen, Bag, Mug, Cupholder, etc.)



If your business prefers to send a check or provide an ACH Bank transfer, call 336-501-5417 for more details.