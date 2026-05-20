Women With Vision Inc

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Women With Vision Inc

About this event

BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVERS EXPO CONFERENCE & TOUR HOUSTON, TEXAS 2026

7800 Airport Blvd

Houston, TX 77061, USA

BEAT THE BURNOUT CONFERENCE EXPO & TOUR 2026
$50

Early bird special $50.00 UNTIL JUNE 30TH, 2026

MEET & GREET FRIDAY, AUGUST 7TH, 2026 5:30 PM-7:30 PM (HOTEL LOBBY)

Daturday Conference

DOORS OPEN AT 9:30 AM CST

EVENT STARTS AT 10:00 AM CST-3:00 PM CST

Regular Price -$75.00.starting July 1st, 2026
Hot Lunch Included

VIP VENDOR SUPPORTER
$150

VIP Vendor Supporter
This Supporter Level includes the following advantages:
A Vending Table with two chairs for the Caregivers Conference, Lunch for 2 included


BRONZE SUPPORTER $250.00 (2)
$250

BRONZE SUPPORTER $250.00 (2)
This Supporter Level includes the following advantages:
Tabletop acknowledgement at the conference and logo on marketing flyers
A Free e-book: “Step Up, Step Out & Reclaim” by Charlene Sparks
Recognition at Caregivers Banquet November 2025
You will be supporting Women with Vision SISTERS CELL GROUPS
(Focusing on Relationships & Mental Health Coaching Program)
LUNCH INCLUDED

SILVER SUPPORT 500 (2)
$500

This Supporter Level includes the following advantages:
All items in the BRONZE supporter package are acknowledged at promotional events
Feature in Women with Vision Inc (NC) 2025 Resource Directory.
If your business prefers to send a check or provide an ACH Bank transfer, call 336-501-5417 for more details.

GOLD SUPPORTER $1000 (2)
$1,000

This Sponsorship level includes the following advantages:
All items in The SILVER supporter package PLUS
Acknowledgement in marketing press releases
The ability to add materials & gifts to the Swag Bag
(T-shirt, Journal, Pen, Bag, Mug, Cupholder, etc.)

If your business prefers to send a check or provide an ACH Bank transfer, call 336-501-5417 for more details.

PEARL SUPPORTER $2500 (2)
$2,500

This Sponsorship level includes the following advantages:
All items in The SILVER supporter package PLUS
Acknowledgement in marketing press releases
The ability to add materials & gifts to the Swag Bag
(T-shirt, Journal, Pen, Bag, Mug, Cupholder, etc.)

If your business prefers to send a check or provide an ACH Bank transfer, call 336-501-5417 for more details.

Add a donation for Women With Vision Inc

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