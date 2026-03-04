Beat the Funk 2026: Event Tickets

About this event
Enjoy the program with access to all main activities:
🎧 Dexter O’Neal & the Funk Yard will be providing the music.
🍴Heavy Appetizers
🍸Cash Bar on Balcony floor
📸309.360 Views Photo Booth
💲 Fundraising: Silent Auction, 50/50, Cork Pull, Raffles
🪩 Get ready for an OLD-SCHOOL FUNK OFF — Soul Train–style 💃🕺 People's Choice Contest (trophies and prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd, 3rd place)
President’s Reception (early admission)
VIP Bar with elevated appetizers
For Bradley University students only; must show ID at the door
$
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