Beat the Funk 2026: Event Tickets

Enjoy the program with access to all main activities:

🎧 Dexter O’Neal & the Funk Yard will be providing the music.

🍴Heavy Appetizers

🍸Cash Bar on Balcony floor

📸309.360 Views Photo Booth

💲 Fundraising: Silent Auction, 50/50, Cork Pull, Raffles

🪩 Get ready for an OLD-SCHOOL FUNK OFF — Soul Train–style 💃🕺 People's Choice Contest (trophies and prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd, 3rd place)



