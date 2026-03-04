Beat the Funk

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Beat the Funk

About this event

Beat the Funk 2026: Event Tickets

3214 N Dries Ln

Peoria, IL 61604, USA

General Admission (balcony seating)
$75

Enjoy the program with access to all main activities:

🎧 Dexter O’Neal & the Funk Yard will be providing the music.

🍴Heavy Appetizers 

🍸Cash Bar on Balcony floor

📸309.360 Views Photo Booth 

💲 Fundraising: Silent Auction, 50/50, Cork Pull, Raffles

🪩 Get ready for an OLD-SCHOOL FUNK OFF — Soul Train–style 💃🕺 People's Choice Contest (trophies and prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd, 3rd place)


VIP Admission
$125

President’s Reception (early admission)

VIP Bar with elevated appetizers

Student Admission (balcony seating)
$30

For Bradley University students only; must show ID at the door

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