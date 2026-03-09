Beat the Funk 2026: Sponsorship Opportunities

10 VIP tickets (1 table)

President's Reception & VIP Bar with elevated appetizers

Quarter-page program ad (deadline: Sept. 24, 2026)

Logo in rotation on monitors

2 geo-targeted social media posts & MC shoutout

This sponsor level can only be paid via check or ACH. Please send check to: Beat the Funk, PO Box 511, Washington, IL 61571; include memo: Barton Clinic.