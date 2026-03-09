Beat the Funk

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Beat the Funk

About this event

Beat the Funk 2026: Sponsorship Opportunities

3214 N Dries Ln

Peoria, IL 61604, USA

🎤 Funkadelic Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
  • 20 VIP tickets (2 tables)
  • President's Reception & VIP Bar with elevated appetizers
  • Full-page program ad (deadline: Sept. 24, 2026)
  • Logo on step-and-repeat & in rotation on monitors
  • 2 social media features & MC shoutout
  • Exclusive Radio Recognition – 4 Weeks of Promotion: Sponsor name included in 4 weeks of on-air promotional advertising across Cumulus Radio stations including: 95.5 GLO, 105.7 The X, 97.3 River Country, and Z92.3

This sponsor level can only be paid via check. Please send check to: Beat the Funk, PO Box 511, Washington, IL 61571; include memo: Barton Clinic.

🕺Boogie Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • 10 VIP tickets (1 table)
  • President's Reception & VIP Bar with elevated appetizers
  • Half-page program ad (deadline: Sept. 24, 2026)
  • Logo in rotation on monitors
  • 2 geo-targeted social media posts & MC shoutout

This sponsor level can only be paid via check. Please send check to: Beat the Funk, PO Box 511, Washington, IL 61571; include memo: Barton Clinic.

✨ Groovy Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • 10 VIP tickets (1 table)
  • President's Reception & VIP Bar with elevated appetizers
  • Quarter-page program ad (deadline: Sept. 24, 2026)
  • Logo in rotation on monitors
  • 2 geo-targeted social media posts & MC shoutout

This sponsor level can only be paid via check or ACH. Please send check to: Beat the Funk, PO Box 511, Washington, IL 61571; include memo: Barton Clinic.

🎶 Rhythm Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • 10 VIP tickets (1 table)
  • President's Reception & VIP Bar with elevated appetizers
  • Logo in rotation on monitors & logo in event program (deadline: Sept. 24, 2026)
  • 1 geo-targeted social media post & MC shoutout

This sponsor level can only be paid via check or ACH. Please send check to: Beat the Funk, PO Box 511, Washington, IL 61571; include memo: Barton Clinic.

💃 Disco Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • 10 General Admission tickets (balcony seating)
  • Appetizer buffet
  • Logo in event program (deadline: Sept. 24, 2026)
  • Logo in rotation on monitors
  • 1 geo-targeted social media post & MC shoutout
🎵 Soul Sponsor
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • 4 General Admission tickets (balcony seating)
  • Appetizer buffet
  • Name recognition in program & in rotation on monitors
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