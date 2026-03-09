Beat the Funk 2026: Sponsorship Opportunities

About this event
This sponsor level can only be paid via check. Please send check to: Beat the Funk, PO Box 511, Washington, IL 61571; include memo: Barton Clinic.
This sponsor level can only be paid via check. Please send check to: Beat the Funk, PO Box 511, Washington, IL 61571; include memo: Barton Clinic.
This sponsor level can only be paid via check or ACH. Please send check to: Beat the Funk, PO Box 511, Washington, IL 61571; include memo: Barton Clinic.
This sponsor level can only be paid via check or ACH. Please send check to: Beat the Funk, PO Box 511, Washington, IL 61571; include memo: Barton Clinic.
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