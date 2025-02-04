Sales closed

Beat The Streets New England NCAA DIII National Raffle

BTSNE Gear Pack Ticket(s)
$3
Purchase for a chance to win a BTSNE Gear Pack! A 32 oz wide mouth water Bottle, BTSNE practice shirt, and 4"x4" BTSNE Logo Sticker. 3 Winners will be selected. Valued at $55
ASICS Custom Beat The Streets Shoes
$3
ASICS Donated special Beat The Streets National shoes that have been painted and customized by a local artist as a collectible item! Get this unique prize that can be found no where else, perfect for display in any sports memorabilia room or wrestling facility!
Double Prize Pack!
$5
This includes 2 tickets
Purchase tickets for both prizes at a discount!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!