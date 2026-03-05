Beatrice Humane Society's Lifesaving League

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
For your entry‑level monthly donors — sweet, small, and mighty helpers who keep the basics going.
You will get exclusive access to our Private Lifesaving League Facebook Page for behind the scenes animal updates!
Renews monthly
A cheerful mid‑tier for donors who help fuel daily joy, comfort, and second chances.
You will get exclusive access to our Private Lifesaving League Facebook Page and a monthly email for behind the scenes and exclusive animal updates!
Renews monthly
A heroic tier for donors who make emergency response and lifesaving interventions possible.
You will get exclusive access to our Private Lifesaving League Facebook Page and a monthly email for behind the scenes and exclusive animal updates! After 6 monthly gifts, you will recieve a free Lifesaving League T-Shirt.
Renews monthly
Donors who help carry animals all the way from crisis to adoption day.
You will get exclusive access to our Private Lifesaving League Facebook Page and a monthly email for behind the scenes and exclusive animal updates! After your first monthly gift, you will recieve a free Lifesaving League T-Shirt. Recieve a monthly hand written letter or email with a specific animal or need in our shelter that your donation supported. Recieve two free tickets to one of our annual events (Weston Event, Dog Days of Summer at the Vineyard or others!)
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!