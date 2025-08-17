Beats for a Cure Sponsorship

* Tickets to event: 40

* Branding:

1) Logo on all banners and posters

a) Digital

b) Hanging

c) Step and repeats

2) Flyers

a) Digital

b) Physical

3) Advertisements

4) Website sponsor section of the event

5) Merchandise

a) Shirts

b) Swag

6) Acknowledgement on event printed program

7) Mentioned throughout the live and streaming events

8) Highlighted in the press release and mentioned during media interviews

9) Branding on tickets

10) Prime location vendor booth space

11) Named scholarship

a) 5% of the amount of the sponsorship will be donated to a deserving student