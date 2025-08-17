Beats for a Cure

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Beats for a Cure

About this event

Beats for a Cure Sponsorship

Fortissimo Sponsor
$200,000

* Tickets to event: 40

* Branding:

1) Logo on all banners and posters

a) Digital

b) Hanging

c) Step and repeats

2) Flyers

a) Digital

b) Physical

3) Advertisements

4) Website sponsor section of the event

5) Merchandise

a) Shirts

b) Swag

6) Acknowledgement on event printed program

7) Mentioned throughout the live and streaming events

8) Highlighted in the press release and mentioned during media interviews

9) Branding on tickets

10) Prime location vendor booth space

11) Named scholarship

a) 5% of the amount of the sponsorship will be donated to a deserving student

Vocal Sponsor
$150,000

* Tickets to event: 30

* Branding:

1) Logo on all banners and posters

a) Digital

b) Hanging

c) Step and repeats

2) Flyers

a) Digital

b) Physical

3) Advertisements

4) Website sponsor section of the event

5) Merchandise

a) Shirts

b) Swag

6) Acknowledgement on event printed program

7) Mentioned throughout the live and streaming events

8) Highlighted in the press release and mentioned during media interviews

9) Branding on tickets

10) Prime location vendor booth space

Ensemble Sponsor
$75,000

* Tickets to event: 20

* Branding:

1) Logo on all banners and posters

a) Digital

b) Hanging

c) Step and repeats

2) Flyers

a) Digital

b) Physical

3) Advertisements

4) Website sponsor section of the event

5) Merchandise

a) Shirts

b) Swag

6) Acknowledgement on event printed program

7) Mentioned throughout the live and streaming events

8) Highlighted in the press release and mentioned during media interviews

9) Branding on tickets

Tempo Sponsor
$50,000

* Tickets to event: 15

* Branding:

1) Logo on all banners and posters

a) Digital

b) Hanging

c) Step and repeats

2) Flyers

a) Digital

b) Physical

3) Advertisements

4) Website sponsor section of the event

5) Merchandise

a) Shirts

b) Swag

6) Acknowledgement on event printed program

7) Mentioned throughout the live and streaming events

8) Highlighted in the press release and mentioned during media interviews

9) Branding on tickets

Forte Sponsor
$20,000

* Tickets to event: 10

* Branding:

1) Logo on all banners and posters

a) Digital

b) Hanging

c) Step and repeats

2) Flyers

a) Digital

b) Physical

3) Advertisements

4) Website sponsor section of the event

5) Merchandise

a) Shirts

b) Swag

6) Acknowledgement on event printed program

7) Mentioned throughout the live and streaming events



Amplifier Sponsor
$12,000

* Availability: 20 per event

* Length of sponsorship: One event

* Tickets to events: 8 tickets to sponsored event

* Visibility:

1) High-level branding on sponsored event

2) Branding on all digital promotions

a) Website

b) Social media

c) Advertising

3) Branding on all printed promotions

a) Sponsorship booklet

Sound Sponsor
$5,000

* Tickets to event: 2

* Branding:

1) Logo on entrance poster

a) Digital

b) Hanging

2) Website sponsor section of the event

3) Acknowledgement on event printed program

Bassline Sponsor
$1,500

* Tickets to event: 1

* Branding:

1) Logo on entrance poster

a) Digital

b) Hanging

2) Website sponsor section of the event

3) Acknowledgement on event printed program

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!