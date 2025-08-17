Beats for a Cure Sponsorship

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About this event
* Tickets to event: 40
* Branding:
1) Logo on all banners and posters
a) Digital
b) Hanging
c) Step and repeats
2) Flyers
a) Digital
b) Physical
3) Advertisements
4) Website sponsor section of the event
5) Merchandise
a) Shirts
b) Swag
6) Acknowledgement on event printed program
7) Mentioned throughout the live and streaming events
8) Highlighted in the press release and mentioned during media interviews
9) Branding on tickets
10) Prime location vendor booth space
11) Named scholarship
a) 5% of the amount of the sponsorship will be donated to a deserving student
* Tickets to event: 30
* Branding:
1) Logo on all banners and posters
a) Digital
b) Hanging
c) Step and repeats
2) Flyers
a) Digital
b) Physical
3) Advertisements
4) Website sponsor section of the event
5) Merchandise
a) Shirts
b) Swag
6) Acknowledgement on event printed program
7) Mentioned throughout the live and streaming events
8) Highlighted in the press release and mentioned during media interviews
9) Branding on tickets
10) Prime location vendor booth space
* Tickets to event: 20
* Branding:
1) Logo on all banners and posters
a) Digital
b) Hanging
c) Step and repeats
2) Flyers
a) Digital
b) Physical
3) Advertisements
4) Website sponsor section of the event
5) Merchandise
a) Shirts
b) Swag
6) Acknowledgement on event printed program
7) Mentioned throughout the live and streaming events
8) Highlighted in the press release and mentioned during media interviews
9) Branding on tickets
* Tickets to event: 15
* Branding:
1) Logo on all banners and posters
a) Digital
b) Hanging
c) Step and repeats
2) Flyers
a) Digital
b) Physical
3) Advertisements
4) Website sponsor section of the event
5) Merchandise
a) Shirts
b) Swag
6) Acknowledgement on event printed program
7) Mentioned throughout the live and streaming events
8) Highlighted in the press release and mentioned during media interviews
9) Branding on tickets
* Tickets to event: 10
* Branding:
1) Logo on all banners and posters
a) Digital
b) Hanging
c) Step and repeats
2) Flyers
a) Digital
b) Physical
3) Advertisements
4) Website sponsor section of the event
5) Merchandise
a) Shirts
b) Swag
6) Acknowledgement on event printed program
7) Mentioned throughout the live and streaming events
* Availability: 20 per event
* Length of sponsorship: One event
* Tickets to events: 8 tickets to sponsored event
* Visibility:
1) High-level branding on sponsored event
2) Branding on all digital promotions
a) Website
b) Social media
c) Advertising
3) Branding on all printed promotions
a) Sponsorship booklet
* Tickets to event: 2
* Branding:
1) Logo on entrance poster
a) Digital
b) Hanging
2) Website sponsor section of the event
3) Acknowledgement on event printed program
* Tickets to event: 1
* Branding:
1) Logo on entrance poster
a) Digital
b) Hanging
2) Website sponsor section of the event
3) Acknowledgement on event printed program
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