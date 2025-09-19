Beats for a Cure

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Beats for a Cure

About this event

Beats for a Cure Indoor Golf Fundraiser for Prostate Cancer

3094 Glenwood Blvd

Twinsburg, OH 44087, USA

Foursome (full team) Division
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This will be your team for the event, and will include entertainment and refreshments for the day. You will be paired with another foursome. Portion of the ticket sales and any donations collected are tax deductible (talk to your tax professional).

Singles Player Division
$150

Play as a solo golfer, and will include entertainment and refreshments for the day. Portion of the ticket sales and any donations collected are tax deductible (talk to your tax professional).

Spectator Supporter
$50

If you don't to participate, but still want to contribute to the cause and enjoy the festivities, entertainment, and refreshments for the day. Portion of the ticket sales and any donations collected are tax deductible (talk to your tax professional).

Spectator Youth 10 - 17
$25

Special prices for kids that don't want to participate, but still want to enjoy the festivities, entertainment, and refreshments for the day.

Spectator Youth 9 and under
Free

Kids 9 and under that don't want to participate are FREE to enjoy the festivities, entertainment, and refreshments for the day.

Add a donation for Beats for a Cure

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!