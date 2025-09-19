Beats for a Cure Indoor Golf Fundraiser for Prostate Cancer

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About this event
This will be your team for the event, and will include entertainment and refreshments for the day. You will be paired with another foursome. Portion of the ticket sales and any donations collected are tax deductible (talk to your tax professional).
Play as a solo golfer, and will include entertainment and refreshments for the day. Portion of the ticket sales and any donations collected are tax deductible (talk to your tax professional).
If you don't to participate, but still want to contribute to the cause and enjoy the festivities, entertainment, and refreshments for the day. Portion of the ticket sales and any donations collected are tax deductible (talk to your tax professional).
Special prices for kids that don't want to participate, but still want to enjoy the festivities, entertainment, and refreshments for the day.
Kids 9 and under that don't want to participate are FREE to enjoy the festivities, entertainment, and refreshments for the day.
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