Beats, Rhymes & Fundraising – An Old-School Hip-Hop Party

120 Broadhollow Rd

Farmingdale, NY 11735, USA

General Admission
$50
Grants entry to an epic night of classic hip-hop, live performance, and nonstop vibes—featuring Chubb Rock, the Legendary DJ Belal, great food, and community energy. Cash bar available. All proceeds support a powerful cause.
