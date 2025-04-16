BeattyBabiez Childcare and Education Consulting Inc's Rockaway's Ivy League Dream University Tours Initiative raffle 2025!

🎓 BeattyBabiez Childcare and Education Consulting Inc. 🎈 Presents the Rockaway’s Ivy League Dream Tours Initiative Fundraiser Raffle 2025! Ready to support a DREAM and add some POP to your next event? For just $100 per ticket, you’ll get a chance to WIN one of six exclusive Mott Design Balloon Arrangements — donated by the amazing event planner @mottdesignstudio and balloon artist @just_a_pop_by_mott! 🎉 These stunning, high-end balloon designs are perfect for birthdays, baby showers, graduations, or just because you deserve something fabulous! 🎯 Why enter? Every ticket helps us raise funds for Rockaway’s Ivy League Dream University Tours — giving local youth the chance to explore prestigious campuses and envision their future in higher education. 🌟 It’s a WIN-WIN: Get the chance to elevate your next celebration and help Rockaway’s youth rise to Ivy League heights! 🎟️ Only $100 per ticket – limited entries available! Let’s blow this fundraiser out of the water — one balloon at a time! #BeattyBabiez #RockawayIvyLeagueDreamTour #FundraiserRaffle2025 #MottDesignStudio #JustAPopByMott #SupportOurYouth #EducationMatters #BalloonGoals

