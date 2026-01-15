Jammat Housing And Community Development Corporation

About this raffle

Beautiful Beginnings Winter Fundraiser

1st PRIZE
$3

1 night stay at Renaissance Hotel, 2 Tickets to PPAC " The Outsiders" Play, and a $100 Gift Certificate to Varsity Luxury Sports Bar Restaurant

2nd PRIZE
$3

4 Tickets to Launch Family

Entertainment, 5 Tickets to the Providence Children's Museum, Portrait sitting with East Coast Photography, and Car Care package from Clark's Auto Service (includes: inspection, oil change, and tire rotation)

3rd PRIZE
$3

$100 Gift Certificate to The National Restaurant on the New

Bedford Waterfront, 4 one way tickets to Block Island Ferry, Full gel manicure from Bloom and Polished, 1 hour massage from

Soleful Touch

4th PRIZE
$3

4 Passes to Level 99 for 2 hours, $75 gift certificate to Grace's Creations, $50 gift card to Walgreens

8 TICKETS PRIZE 1
$20

1 night stay at Renaissance Hotel, 2 Tickets to PPAC " The Outsiders" Play, and a $100 Gift Certificate to Varsity Luxury Sports Bar Restaurant

8 TICKETS PRIZE 2
$20

4 Tickets to Launch Family

Entertainment, 5 Tickets to the Providence Children's Museum, Portrait sitting with East Coast Photography, and Car Care package from Clark's Auto Service (includes: inspection, oil change, and tire rotation)

8 TICKETS PRIZE 3
$20

$100 Gift Certificate to The National Restaurant on the New

Bedford Waterfront, 4 one way tickets to Block Island Ferry, Full gel manicure from Bloom and Polished, 1 hour massage from

Soleful Touch

8 TICKETS PRIZE 4
$20

4 Passes to Level 99 for 2 hours, $75 gift certificate to Grace's Creations, $50 gift card to Walgreens

Add a donation for Jammat Housing And Community Development Corporation

$

