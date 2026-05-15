Beautiful Women of Worth (BWOW) 2027 Retreat Hosted by TeaCup Girls Inc.

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FL, USA
Reserve your space at the BWOW Retreat 2027 with a $100 non-refundable deposit (applied to total registration).
⚠️ Limited availability.
Special discounted paid-in-full registration rate available through September 1, 2026, or until the first 20 registrations are received (whichever comes first).
✔ Includes full retreat experience (workshops, gala, activities, gifts, and more)
⚠️ Hotel accommodations are not included
Limited availability. Register early to secure your spot.
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