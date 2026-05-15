Teacup Girls Inc

Hosted by

Teacup Girls Inc

About this event

Beautiful Women of Worth (BWOW) 2027 Retreat Hosted by TeaCup Girls Inc.

Orlando/Kissimmee

FL, USA

💳 $100 Deposit – Reserve Your Spot
$100

Reserve your space at the BWOW Retreat 2027 with a $100 non-refundable deposit (applied to total registration).


⚠️ Limited availability.

💰 Early Bird – Paid in Full Discount (Save $50)
$300
Available until Sep 1

Special discounted paid-in-full registration rate available through September 1, 2026, or until the first 20 registrations are received (whichever comes first).


✔ Includes full retreat experience (workshops, gala, activities, gifts, and more)


⚠️ Hotel accommodations are not included


Limited availability. Register early to secure your spot.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!