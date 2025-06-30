Beautiful YOU 2025

Single Ticket - $50 Enjoy a seat at the 14th Annual "Beautiful YOU" Fall Fashion Show & Brunch. This ticket includes entry to the event, a delicious brunch, and access to the fashion show. Be inspired by our alumni mom’s journey and join us in supporting single mothers on their path to self-sufficiency. Table and seating assignments will be emailed to you the week prior to the event.
Table of 10 - $450 Reserve a full table for you and your guests at a discounted rate! This ticket includes entry for 10 people to the "Beautiful YOU" Fall Fashion Show & Brunch. Experience a wonderful day together, enjoy a delightful meal, and witness the empowering stories that help transform the lives of single mothers and their children. Table and seating assignments will be emailed to you the week prior to the event.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing