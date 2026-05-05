Beautiful YOU 2026

Early Bird Table of 8 - $375



Reserve a full table for you and your guests at a discounted rate! This ticket includes entry for 8 people to the "Beautiful YOU" Fall Fashion Show & Brunch. Experience a wonderful day together, enjoy a delightful meal, and witness the empowering stories that help transform the lives of single mothers and their children.



Table and seating assignments will be emailed to you the week prior to the event.