Beautiful YOU 2026

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About this event
Early Bird Single Ticket - $50
Enjoy a seat at the 15th Annual "Beautiful YOU" Fall Fashion Show & Brunch. This ticket includes entry to the event, a delicious brunch, and access to the fashion show. Be inspired by our alumni mom’s journey and join us in supporting single mothers on their path to self-sufficiency.
Table and seating assignments will be emailed to you the week prior to the event.
Single Ticket - $65
Enjoy a seat at the 15th Annual "Beautiful YOU" Fall Fashion Show & Brunch. This ticket includes entry to the event, a delicious brunch, and access to the fashion show. Be inspired by our alumni mom’s journey and join us in supporting single mothers on their path to self-sufficiency.
Table and seating assignments will be emailed to you the week prior to the event.
Early Bird Table of 8 - $375
Reserve a full table for you and your guests at a discounted rate! This ticket includes entry for 8 people to the "Beautiful YOU" Fall Fashion Show & Brunch. Experience a wonderful day together, enjoy a delightful meal, and witness the empowering stories that help transform the lives of single mothers and their children.
Table and seating assignments will be emailed to you the week prior to the event.
Table of 8 - $450
Reserve a full table for you and your guests at a discounted rate! This ticket includes entry for 8 people to the "Beautiful YOU" Fall Fashion Show & Brunch. Experience a wonderful day together, enjoy a delightful meal, and witness the empowering stories that help transform the lives of single mothers and their children.
Table and seating assignments will be emailed to you the week prior to the event.
Take center stage as the exclusive Presenting Sponsor of Beautiful YOU.
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This is your opportunity to align your brand with empowerment, confidence, and community impact at the highest level.
Elevate your visibility and connect with an engaged, purpose-driven audience.
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Support the mission while gaining meaningful exposure.
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A beautiful way to support the MOMS Program and be part of something impactful.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!