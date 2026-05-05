M.O.M.S. Program

Hosted by

M.O.M.S. Program

About this event

Beautiful YOU 2026

1501 Central Pkwy

Eagan, MN 55121, USA

Early Bird Single Ticket
$50
Available until Aug 1

Early Bird Single Ticket - $50
Enjoy a seat at the 15th Annual "Beautiful YOU" Fall Fashion Show & Brunch. This ticket includes entry to the event, a delicious brunch, and access to the fashion show. Be inspired by our alumni mom’s journey and join us in supporting single mothers on their path to self-sufficiency.

Table and seating assignments will be emailed to you the week prior to the event.

Single Ticket
$65

Single Ticket - $65
Enjoy a seat at the 15th Annual "Beautiful YOU" Fall Fashion Show & Brunch. This ticket includes entry to the event, a delicious brunch, and access to the fashion show. Be inspired by our alumni mom’s journey and join us in supporting single mothers on their path to self-sufficiency.

Table and seating assignments will be emailed to you the week prior to the event.

Early Bird Table for 8
$375
Available until Aug 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Early Bird Table of 8 - $375

Reserve a full table for you and your guests at a discounted rate! This ticket includes entry for 8 people to the "Beautiful YOU" Fall Fashion Show & Brunch. Experience a wonderful day together, enjoy a delightful meal, and witness the empowering stories that help transform the lives of single mothers and their children.

Table and seating assignments will be emailed to you the week prior to the event.

Table for 8
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table of 8 - $450

Reserve a full table for you and your guests at a discounted rate! This ticket includes entry for 8 people to the "Beautiful YOU" Fall Fashion Show & Brunch. Experience a wonderful day together, enjoy a delightful meal, and witness the empowering stories that help transform the lives of single mothers and their children.

Table and seating assignments will be emailed to you the week prior to the event.

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Take center stage as the exclusive Presenting Sponsor of Beautiful YOU.

Includes:

  • Premier logo placement on all event marketing + signage
  • On-stage recognition during the fashion show
  • Opportunity to speak (2–3 minutes)
  • Featured social media + email spotlight
  • VIP reserved seating for 8 guests
  • Vendor/activation table at the event
  • Inclusion in swag bags

This is your opportunity to align your brand with empowerment, confidence, and community impact at the highest level.

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Elevate your visibility and connect with an engaged, purpose-driven audience.

Includes:

  • Prominent logo placement on event materials
  • Social media recognition
  • Verbal recognition at the event
  • Reserved seating for 6 guests
  • Vendor/marketing table
  • Swag bag inclusion
Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Support the mission while gaining meaningful exposure.

Includes:

  • Logo placement on select event signage
  • Social media shoutout
  • Reserved seating for 4 guests
  • Swag bag inclusion
Community Sponsor
$500

A beautiful way to support the MOMS Program and be part of something impactful.

Includes:

  • Name recognition on event signage
  • 2 event tickets
  • Collective social media thank-you
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