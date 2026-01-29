Fayes Pillars Of Hope Inc

Hosted by

Fayes Pillars Of Hope Inc

About this event

Beauty & Bloom : Beauty and Wellness Expo

4179 Marsh Rd

DeLand, FL 32724, USA

General Admission
$50

Includes Entry:

Pilates Class, Zumba Class, Refreshments, and gift bag.

PLEASE wear shades of Pink or Red

VIP Admission
$75

Includes Entry:

Pilates Class, Zumba Class, Refreshments, Bloom Bar (flower arrangement station), and VIP Gift Bag.

PLEASE wear shades of Pink or Red

Vendor Sign Up (indoor)
$100

Includes 8ft by 3ft table and 2 chairs. Set up is 10:00am to 11:00am.

Outdoor Vendor Sign Up
$50

Must bring your own tent, table, and chairs. Set up is 10:00am to 11:00am

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!