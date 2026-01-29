Beauty & Bloom : Beauty and Wellness Expo

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About this event
Includes Entry:
Pilates Class, Zumba Class, Refreshments, and gift bag.
PLEASE wear shades of Pink or Red
Includes Entry:
Pilates Class, Zumba Class, Refreshments, Bloom Bar (flower arrangement station), and VIP Gift Bag.
PLEASE wear shades of Pink or Red
Includes 8ft by 3ft table and 2 chairs. Set up is 10:00am to 11:00am.
Must bring your own tent, table, and chairs. Set up is 10:00am to 11:00am
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