Stagebugz Theatre

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Stagebugz Theatre

About this event

Beauty and the Beast Summer Camp

6375 S Platte Canyon Rd

Littleton, CO 80123, USA

Non-Refundable Deposit
$145

Choose to pay EITHER the non-refundable deposit or full tuition at this step; you do not need to select both!


This option allows you to pay only the non-refundable deposit up front. The remaining $105 is due by June 5.

Full Tuition
$250

Choose to pay EITHER the non-refundable deposit or full tuition at this step; you do not need to select both!


If you choose to pay full tuition up front, the $105 may be refunded until June 5th. The $145 deposit is non-refundable and non-transferable.

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