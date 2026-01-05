Beauty and the Beast Summer Camp

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Choose to pay EITHER the non-refundable deposit or full tuition at this step; you do not need to select both!
This option allows you to pay only the non-refundable deposit up front. The remaining $105 is due by June 5.
Choose to pay EITHER the non-refundable deposit or full tuition at this step; you do not need to select both!
If you choose to pay full tuition up front, the $105 may be refunded until June 5th. The $145 deposit is non-refundable and non-transferable.
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