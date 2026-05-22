Springfield Ballet

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Springfield Ballet

About this event

Beauty & the Beast DVD/Digital Order Form

BLUE Cast DVD
$20

BLUE Cast: ACT 1 - Friday, May 15, 7:30pm and ACT 2 - Sunday, May 17, 1:30pm

BLUE Cast Digital Recording (USB)
$22

BLUE Cast: ACT 1 - Friday, May 15, 7:30pm and ACT 2 - Sunday, May 17, 1:30pm

BLUE Cast Package (DVD and Digital Recording)
$27

BLUE Cast: ACT 1 - Friday, May 15, 7:30pm and ACT 2 - Sunday, May 17, 1:30pm

GOLD Cast DVD
$20

GOLD Cast: Saturday, May 16, 7:30pm, except Creatures of the Forest is from Sunday, May 17, 6:30pm

GOLD Cast Digital Recording (USB)
$22

GOLD Cast: Saturday, May 16, 7:30pm, except Creatures of the Forest is from Sunday, May 17, 6:30pm

GOLD Cast Package (DVD and Digital Recording)
$27

GOLD Cast: Saturday, May 16, 7:30pm, except Creatures of the Forest is from Sunday, May 17, 6:30pm

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