Trachouse Cares Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Trachouse Cares Foundation Inc

About this raffle

Beauty Raffle

Glam Experience (1 ticket)
$10

Sew in and makeup application. Value $430

Glam Experience (4 Tickets)
$20
This includes 4 tickets

Sew In and Makeup application. Value $430

Glam Experience (10 Tickets)
$30
This includes 10 tickets

Sew In and Makeup application. Value $430

Glam Experience (20 Tickets)
$40
This includes 20 tickets

Sew In and Makeup application. Value $430

Ultimate Glam Experience (1 Ticket)
$10

Silk Press and Makeup application. Value $250

Ultimate Glam Experience (4 Tickets)
$20
This includes 4 tickets

Silk Press and Makeup application. Value $250

Ultimate Glam Experience (10 Tickets)
$30
This includes 10 tickets

Silk Press and Makeup application. Value $250

Ultimate Glam Experience (20 Tickets)
$40
This includes 20 tickets

Silk Press and Makeup application. Value $250

Men’s Double Fragrance Pack (1 Ticket)
$10

Two Designer Mens Colognes.

Men’s Double Fragrance Pack (4 Tickets)
$20
This includes 4 tickets

Two Designer Mens Colognes.

Men’s Double Fragrance Pack (10 Tickets)
$30
This includes 10 tickets

Two Designer Mens Colognes.

Men’s Double Fragrance Pack (20 Tickets)
$40
This includes 20 tickets

Two Designer Mens Colognes.

Women’s Double Fragrance Pack (1 Ticket)
$10

Two Designer Women’s Perfumes.

Women’s Double Fragrance Pack (4 Tickets)
$20
This includes 4 tickets

Two Designer Women’s Perfumes.

Women’s Double Fragrance Pack (10 Tickets)
$30
This includes 10 tickets

Two Designer Women’s Perfumes.

Women’s Double Fragrance Pack (20 Tickets)
$40
This includes 20 tickets

Two Designer Women’s Perfumes.

Mini Tattoo Session (1 Ticket)
$10

Must be 18+

Session with Normaliz

Mini Tattoo Session (4 Tickets)
$20
This includes 4 tickets

Must be 18+

Session with Normaliz

Mini Tattoo Session (10 Tickets)
$30
This includes 10 tickets

Must be 18+

Session with Normaliz

Mini Tattoo Session (20 Tickets)
$40
This includes 20 tickets

Must be 18+

Session with Normaliz

Add a donation for Trachouse Cares Foundation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!