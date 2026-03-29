Beaver County Kennel Club, Inc.'s Shop

Pet Odor Exterminator Candles are specially formulated with enzymes and a paraffin/soy blend to break down and remove, rather than just cover, odors from pets, smoke, and household messes . These 13oz candles, which include popular scents like Creamy Vanilla and Bamboo Breeze, burn for approximately 70 hours. They are highly recommended for pet owners, offering an effective way to maintain a fresh home environment.