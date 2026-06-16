A light tan polo shirt with a circular emblem on the left chest and a smaller emblem on the left sleeve is presented against a plain white background.
Beaver County Kennel Club, Inc.

Offered by

Beaver County Kennel Club, Inc.

About this shop

BCKC Members Autumn Barkfest Cluster Merch Shop

Polo Shirt Men's item
Polo Shirt Men's
$30

Silky soft comfort meets ultimate performance in these uniforming polos that are durable, customizable and affordable. Trust the Wearever Signature collection for whatever the job needs.


Sahara

  • 5-ounce, 65/35 polyester/cotton pique
  • Moisture-wicking
  • UPF rating of 20-40+
  • Wrinkle-resistant
  • Shrink-resistant
  • Fade-resistant (Except for Neons)
  • Easy Care
  • Anti-curl flat knit collar
  • 3-button placket
  • Dyed-to-match pearlized buttons
  • Flat knit cuffs
  • Side vents
  • Drop tail hem
Polo Shirt Womens item
Polo Shirt Womens
$30

Silky soft comfort meets ultimate performance in these uniforming polos that are durable, customizable and affordable. Trust the Wearever Signature collection for whatever the job needs.


Sahara

  • 5-ounce, 65/35 polyester/cotton pique
  • Moisture-wicking
  • UPF rating of 20-40+
  • Wrinkle-resistant
  • Shrink-resistant
  • Fade-resistant (Except for Neons)
  • Easy Care
  • Anti-curl flat knit collar
  • 3-button placket
  • Dyed-to-match pearlized buttons
  • Flat knit cuffs
  • Side vents
  • Drop tail hem
Full Zip Hoodie item
Full Zip Hoodie
$48

A versatile full-zip hooded sweatshirt in our core weight.


Coyote Brown

  • 7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece
  • Air jet yarn for softness
  • Two-ply hood
  • Dyed-to-match drawcords
  • YKK metal zipper
  • Front pockets
  • Tear-away label

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