Beaver Creek Community Yard Sale Day Spring 2026

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About this shop
Reserve your spot for the community yard sale at Beaver Creek Elementary, 601 West Pennsylvania Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335. There are "40 spots" available, which consist of two parking spaces in our beautiful new lot. The parking lot entrance will close to vehicle traffic at 8:30 am.
Sale Date: Sunday, 05/17/2026 from 9 am - 12 pm
RAIN OR SHINE
Host at Your Home – For a $10 donation, your address will be added to the event map/listing.
Young Entrepreneurs Welcome! Kids can set up a sale of their own - free registration! We’ll include their stand on the map so shoppers know where to stop for a sweet treat or creative good while hunting for deals.
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