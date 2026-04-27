Beaver Creek Community Yard Sale Day Spring 2026

Reserve your spot for the community yard sale at Beaver Creek Elementary, 601 West Pennsylvania Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335. There are "40 spots" available, which consist of two parking spaces in our beautiful new lot. The parking lot entrance will close to vehicle traffic at 8:30 am.

Sale Date: Sunday, 05/17/2026 from 9 am - 12 pm

RAIN OR SHINE



