Beaver Creek Elementary PTO

Offered by

Beaver Creek Elementary PTO

About this shop

Beaver Creek Community Yard Sale Day Spring 2026

Parking Spot at Beaver Creek Elementary School
$25

Reserve your spot for the community yard sale at Beaver Creek Elementary, 601 West Pennsylvania Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335. There are "40 spots" available, which consist of two parking spaces in our beautiful new lot. The parking lot entrance will close to vehicle traffic at 8:30 am. 

Sale Date: Sunday, 05/17/2026 from 9 am - 12 pm

RAIN OR SHINE


0
Yard Sale Participant
$10

Host at Your Home – For a $10 donation, your address will be added to the event map/listing. 

0
Youth Entrepreneur Participant
Free

Young Entrepreneurs Welcome! Kids can set up a sale of their own - free registration! We’ll include their stand on the map so shoppers know where to stop for a sweet treat or creative good while hunting for deals.

0
Add a donation for Beaver Creek Elementary PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!