Vail Valley Charitable Fund Inc

Hosted by

Vail Valley Charitable Fund Inc

About this event

2nd Annual Beaver Creek Open

320-348 Offerson Rd

Beaver Creek, CO 81620, USA

Reception Ticket - Saturday 8th
$125

Celebrate the day with us at the post-competition reception! Enjoy a relaxed evening connecting with players, friends, and supporters after the tournament at the Beaver Creek Tennis and Pickleball Center.
This ticket provides access to the reception only and does not include tournament participation.

3.0 Morning Pickleball - Friday 7th
$125

Join us for a morning of pickleball from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Only 24 spots are available, so be sure to reserve yours. Carpooling is encouraged, and early check-in at 7:30 AM is recommended if you’d like to enjoy breakfast or warm up before play.

3.5 Afternoon Pickleball - Friday 7th
$125

Join us for an afternoon of pickleball from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Only 24 spots are available, so be sure to reserve yours. Carpooling is encouraged, and early check-in at 7:30 AM is recommended if you’d like to enjoy breakfast or warm up before play.

3.0 Morning Tennis- Friday 7th
$125

Join us for a morning of tennis from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Only 20 spots are available, so be sure to reserve yours. Carpooling is encouraged, and early check-in at 7:30 AM is recommended if you’d like to enjoy breakfast or warm up before play.

3.5 Afternoon Tennis- Friday 7th
$125

Join us for an afternoon of tennis from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Only 20 spots are available, so be sure to reserve yours. Carpooling is encouraged, and early check-in at 7:30 AM is recommended if you’d like to enjoy breakfast or warm up before play.

4.0 + 4.5 Morning Pickleball - Saturday 8th
$125

Join us for a morning of pickleball from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Only 24 spots are available, so be sure to reserve yours. Carpooling is encouraged, and early check-in at 7:30 AM is recommended if you’d like to enjoy breakfast or warm up before play.

4.0+4.5 Morning Tennis - Saturday 8th
$125

Join us for a morning of tennis from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Only 20 spots are available, so be sure to reserve yours. Carpooling is encouraged, and early check-in at 7:30 AM is recommended if you’d like to enjoy breakfast or warm up before play.

Afternoon Tennis, Exhibition PROS - Saturday 8th
$125

High-level exhibition tennis featuring semi-professional players from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM. A fun and exciting showcase for spectators and tennis enthusiasts alike.

Beaver Creek Open Waitlist Ticket
Free

Didn’t find an available ticket? Join the waitlist here. After signing up, please email Leo ([email protected]) with your preferred day, time, and level.

Add a donation for Vail Valley Charitable Fund Inc

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