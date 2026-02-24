2nd Annual Beaver Creek Open

About this event
Celebrate the day with us at the post-competition reception! Enjoy a relaxed evening connecting with players, friends, and supporters after the tournament at the Beaver Creek Tennis and Pickleball Center.
This ticket provides access to the reception only and does not include tournament participation.
Join us for a morning of pickleball from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Only 24 spots are available, so be sure to reserve yours. Carpooling is encouraged, and early check-in at 7:30 AM is recommended if you’d like to enjoy breakfast or warm up before play.
Join us for an afternoon of pickleball from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Only 24 spots are available, so be sure to reserve yours. Carpooling is encouraged, and early check-in at 7:30 AM is recommended if you’d like to enjoy breakfast or warm up before play.
Join us for a morning of tennis from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Only 20 spots are available, so be sure to reserve yours. Carpooling is encouraged, and early check-in at 7:30 AM is recommended if you’d like to enjoy breakfast or warm up before play.
Join us for an afternoon of tennis from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Only 20 spots are available, so be sure to reserve yours. Carpooling is encouraged, and early check-in at 7:30 AM is recommended if you’d like to enjoy breakfast or warm up before play.
Join us for a morning of pickleball from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Only 24 spots are available, so be sure to reserve yours. Carpooling is encouraged, and early check-in at 7:30 AM is recommended if you’d like to enjoy breakfast or warm up before play.
Join us for a morning of tennis from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Only 20 spots are available, so be sure to reserve yours. Carpooling is encouraged, and early check-in at 7:30 AM is recommended if you’d like to enjoy breakfast or warm up before play.
High-level exhibition tennis featuring semi-professional players from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM. A fun and exciting showcase for spectators and tennis enthusiasts alike.
Didn’t find an available ticket? Join the waitlist here. After signing up, please email Leo ([email protected]) with your preferred day, time, and level.
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