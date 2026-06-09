Beaverton Downtown Association

Hosted by

Beaverton Downtown Association

About this event

Beaverton Street Eats

SW Lombard Ave & SW 1st St

Beaverton, OR 97005, USA

VIP Admission
$50

Skip the lines and get first dibs on the tastings!


Includes:
• Pre-pickup ahead of event to skip the lines
• 6 curated food tastings
• Exclusive Street Eats Beaverton souvenir cup
• Live music
• Access to the beer garden (beverages sold separately)

Limited VIP tickets available.

General Admission
$40

Includes:
• 6 curated food tastings from participating restaurants and food businesses
• Live music
• Access to the beer garden (beverages sold separately)

Join us for an afternoon of great food, music, and community at the inaugural Street Eats Beaverton.

Add a donation for Beaverton Downtown Association

$

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