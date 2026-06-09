Beaverton Street Eats

About this event
Skip the lines and get first dibs on the tastings!
Includes:
• Pre-pickup ahead of event to skip the lines
• 6 curated food tastings
• Exclusive Street Eats Beaverton souvenir cup
• Live music
• Access to the beer garden (beverages sold separately)
Limited VIP tickets available.
Includes:
• 6 curated food tastings from participating restaurants and food businesses
• Live music
• Access to the beer garden (beverages sold separately)
Join us for an afternoon of great food, music, and community at the inaugural Street Eats Beaverton.
$
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