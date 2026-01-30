Beavertown Elementary School's Carnival Silent Auction

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Starting bid
1 year trial membership to Club Marinole in Kettering or $250 off current membership. Estimated Value $250
Starting bid
Family of 4 admission to Ohio Renaissance Festival and Yuletide Village Season of Lights. Estimated value $120
Starting bid
2 free entree & 1 free chips & queso coupon from Chipotle and a 10" decorated bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes in Beavercreek. Estimated Value $75
Starting bid
2 general admission tickets to the Cincinnati Museum Center and 2 $25 gift certificates for Roosters. Estimated value $90
Starting bid
Gift Certificates: $25 Dewey's, $25 Archers, $40 First Watch, $10 TJ Chumps, $10 City BBQ. Estimated Value $110
Starting bid
2 skiing/snowboarding passes or 2 tubing visits for the 26-27 season. Valid Monday-Friday, Non-Holidays. Estimated value $90
Starting bid
2 Tickets to the Creation Museum in Kentucky. *Museum only. Does not include the Ark Encounter. Estimated value $100
Starting bid
One “Pizza, Pins & Pop” Certificate: Includes 2 hours of bowling, shoe rental, large 1 topping pizza and a pitcher of soft drink. (Up to 6 people) (Expires July 31, 2026) Estimated value $80
Starting bid
Two one day admission tickets to Holiday World & Splashin' Safari located at 452 E Christmas Blvd, Santa Claus, IN 47579 Estimated value $100
Starting bid
Kettering Firebirds All Sports Family Pass. Estimated value $265
Starting bid
4 Admission tickets to the Cincinnati Zoo (exp 10/31/26) and 2 admission tickets to Kings Island. Estimated Value $140
Starting bid
4 Dayton Dragons Tickets, 4 Dayton Dragons hat vouchers, 2 or 4 Cincinnati Reds tickets (depending on level). Estimated Value $100
Starting bid
Larry Nance Jr. Autographed Pennant, small bag, ball, pen and pencil
Starting bid
Tee Higgins autographed photo, hat , xl t-shirt, stickers, large ring, yearbook
Starting bid
Harold Fannin Jr autographed flag, 4 admissions to Holden Forests & Gardens near Cleveland, $20 to City BBQ and BBQ sauce, Free burrito or bowl from Hot Head Burritos and a free cookie and bagel w/cream cheese coupons from Barry Bagels
Starting bid
Bag with 2 xl t-shirts, hat, 4 free Box Combo coupons, 2 free kids combo coupons, 2 free lemonade coupons and other miscellaneous items. Estimated value $100
Starting bid
$1400 off coupon for LASIK, Stahl vision that, t shirt, 2 garden decor items, garden tool and gloves.
Starting bid
$50 gift card, 6 air fresheners, 3 leather wipes, 3 cleaning wipes, pack of 30 super cleaning wipes, pack of 30 glass wipes, Armor All protectant. Estimated value $75
Starting bid
Gold Mini Elisa Pendant necklace with with Ivory Mother of Pearl. Value $55
Starting bid
Lux wine tasting for 4 at Cooper’s Hawk, $20 City BBQ coupon, $25 Archers gift card, free cookie and bagel w/cream cheese coupon from Barry Bagels. Value $110
Starting bid
$25 gift card, Aveda body lotion, Aveda hand cream, Aveda calming oil- Estimated value $100
Starting bid
Snow Trail Experience (2 lift tickets, 2 rentals, 2 group lessons) - Estimated Value $280
Starting bid
Pedicure and Manicure at Interlude Skin and Nail Care Centre in Kettering, travel cosmetic bag, and eye mask. Expires 90 days from 4/11/26 Estimated value $70
Starting bid
Description: Pedicure, 45 min massage, $30 off waxing services at Interlude Skin and Nail Care Centre in Kettering and Vera Bradely bag. Expires 90 days from 4/11/26 Estimated value $120
Starting bid
4 free coney coupons, can of skyline chili, crackers, koozie, and peppermint patties. Estimated Value $30
Starting bid
$15 Cassano's Gift Card
$10 Graeter's Gift Card
$10 City BBQ Coupon
6 month Day Art Institute Membership (exp 10/31/26)
5 free visits to Adventure Reef at the Kettering Rec Center
Ultimate Jewelry Center Kit
Cookbook
UNO Go game
Friendship bracelet making kit
Auto Loom/Rainbow Loom
Green Rocket
Estimated Value $175
Starting bid
Water bottle
Football
Size 4 soccer ball
$10 gift card to TJ Chumps
$50 of game play at Top Golf
2 City BBQ sandwich coupons
Estimated Value $120
Starting bid
Water balloons
Sunscreen
Youth beach towel
Adult beach towel
5 free visits to Adventure Reef at the Kettering Rec Center
Free sports activity coupon from the YMCA
Free swimming session coupon from the YMCA
Sunglasses
Popcorn
Mike and Ike candy
Estimated Value $100
Starting bid
$50 worth of lottery tickets
Starting bid
$25 Archers
$10 TJ Chumps
$10 Graeters
$25 Barry Bagels
2 Free Burrito or Bowls coupons for Hot Head
3 Bagels and Cream Cheese coupons from Barry Bagels
1 Free Cookie from Barry Bagels
1 Free Ultimate Wash at Mike’s Car Wash
Free Oil Lube & Filter Service from Reichard Buick GMC on Salem Ave in Dayton
1 Free Sandwich Coupon from City BBQ
Value $140
Starting bid
Two $50 gift cards to Woodhouse Spa located at The Greene
Starting bid
Nerf Dog Flyer
Chuck It Air Fetch Ball
Cat Toy
2 Other Dog Toys
$30 Gift Card to Pet Supplies Plus
Value $65
Starting bid
Reserved Front Spot for Parent Pick Up. No need to wait in line. Your front spot will be reserved for you each day. Expires the day of the 2027 carnival.
Starting bid
1 free house cleaning - Estimated value $150
Starting bid
This is good for a student and 2 of their friends to have lunch with Mrs. Friz. She will provide lunch of choice to enjoy together at school.
Starting bid
This is good for a student and 2 of their friends to have lunch with Mr. Crane. He will provide lunch of choice to enjoy together at school.
Starting bid
This is good for a student and 2 of their friends to have lunch with Mrs. Baran. She will provide Chick-fil-A to enjoy together at school.
Starting bid
This is good for a student and 2 of their friends to have lunch with Mr. Edem. He will provide pizza to enjoy together. This is sure to be a "cheesy good time."
Starting bid
This is good for a student and 2 of their friends to have lunch with Miss Kelly. She will provide pizza together. This is sure to be a "cheesy good time."
Starting bid
This is good for a student and 2 of their friends to have lunch with Mrs. Scott. She will provide pizza together. This is sure to be a "cheesy good time."
Starting bid
This is good for a student and 2 of their friends to have lunch with Mrs. Samborskly. She will provide pizza together. This is sure to be a "cheesy good time."
Starting bid
This is good for a student and 2 of their friends to have lunch with Mrs. Placke. She will provide pizza together. This is sure to be a "cheesy good time."
Starting bid
This is good for a student and 2 of their friends to have a cookie and a craft with Mrs. Caldwell. This will take place during lunch at school.
Starting bid
This is good for a student and 2 of their friends to have lunch with Mrs. Brennan. She will provide pizza together. This is sure to be a "cheesy good time."
Starting bid
This is good for a student and 2 of their friends to have lunch with Mrs. Silvers. She will provide pizza together. This is sure to be a "cheesy good time."
Starting bid
This is good for a student and 2 of their friends to have lunch with Mr. Fantaci. He will provide pizza to enjoy together. This is sure to be a "cheesy good time."
Starting bid
This is good for a student and 2 of their friends to have lunch with Miss Beirise. She will provide pizza to enjoy together. This is sure to be a "cheesy good time."
Starting bid
The winning bidder will earn the honor of pieing Mr. Woods right in the face. That's right - whipped cream, laughter, and a moment that will go down in BVT history.
Starting bid
Skyline Lunch on Mrs. Kretzer! Pick a friend to walk over to Skyline with Mrs. Kretzer for lunch! Winners will need a signed permission slip from the parent. The winner and friend must be a 4th grader from any class.
Starting bid
This is good for a student and 2 of their friends to have lunch with Mrs. Hemmelgarn. She will provide lunch of choice to enjoy together at school.
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