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Beavertown Elementary School

About this event

Sales closed

Beavertown Elementary School's Carnival Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2700 Wilmington Pike, Kettering, OH 45419, USA

Item 1: Club Marinole item
Item 1: Club Marinole
$50

Starting bid

1 year trial membership to Club Marinole in Kettering or $250 off current membership. Estimated Value $250

Item 2: Ohio Renaissance Festival item
Item 2: Ohio Renaissance Festival
$20

Starting bid

Family of 4 admission to Ohio Renaissance Festival and Yuletide Village Season of Lights. Estimated value $120

Item 3: Dinner & Dessert
$20

Starting bid

2 free entree & 1 free chips & queso coupon from Chipotle and a 10" decorated bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes in Beavercreek. Estimated Value $75

Item 4: Museum & a Meal
$20

Starting bid

2 general admission tickets to the Cincinnati Museum Center and 2 $25 gift certificates for Roosters. Estimated value $90

Item 5: Foodie Favorites
$20

Starting bid

Gift Certificates: $25 Dewey's, $25 Archers, $40 First Watch, $10 TJ Chumps, $10 City BBQ. Estimated Value $110

Item 6: Hit the Slopes - Perfect North item
Item 6: Hit the Slopes - Perfect North
$10

Starting bid

2 skiing/snowboarding passes or 2 tubing visits for the 26-27 season. Valid Monday-Friday, Non-Holidays. Estimated value $90

Item 7: Creation Museum
$10

Starting bid

2 Tickets to the Creation Museum in Kentucky.  *Museum only.  Does not include the Ark Encounter. Estimated value $100


Item 8: Bowling Fun item
Item 8: Bowling Fun
$10

Starting bid

One “Pizza, Pins & Pop” Certificate: Includes 2 hours of bowling, shoe rental, large 1 topping pizza and a pitcher of soft drink. (Up to 6 people)  (Expires July 31, 2026)  Estimated value $80      

Item 9: Holiday World item
Item 9: Holiday World
$10

Starting bid

Two one day admission tickets to Holiday World & Splashin' Safari located at 452 E Christmas Blvd, Santa Claus, IN 47579 Estimated value $100

Item 10: Firebird Spirit: All Sports Family Pass item
Item 10: Firebird Spirit: All Sports Family Pass
$50

Starting bid

Kettering Firebirds All Sports Family Pass. Estimated value $265

Item 11: Cincinnati Fun item
Item 11: Cincinnati Fun
$10

Starting bid

4 Admission tickets to the Cincinnati Zoo (exp 10/31/26) and 2 admission tickets to Kings Island. Estimated Value $140

Item 12: Take Me Out to the Ballgame item
Item 12: Take Me Out to the Ballgame
$20

Starting bid

4 Dayton Dragons Tickets, 4 Dayton Dragons hat vouchers, 2 or 4 Cincinnati Reds tickets (depending on level). Estimated Value $100

Item 13: Cleveland Cavs item
Item 13: Cleveland Cavs
$10

Starting bid

 Larry Nance Jr. Autographed Pennant, small bag, ball, pen and pencil

Item 14: Cincinnati Bengals item
Item 14: Cincinnati Bengals
$10

Starting bid

 Tee Higgins autographed photo, hat , xl t-shirt, stickers, large ring, yearbook

Item 15: Cleveland Fans
$10

Starting bid

Harold Fannin Jr autographed flag, 4 admissions to Holden Forests & Gardens near Cleveland, $20 to City BBQ and BBQ sauce, Free burrito or bowl from Hot Head Burritos and a free cookie and bagel w/cream cheese coupons from Barry Bagels

Item 16: Raising Cane's Baskets item
Item 16: Raising Cane's Baskets
$20

Starting bid

Bag with 2 xl t-shirts, hat, 4 free Box Combo coupons, 2 free kids combo coupons, 2 free lemonade coupons and other miscellaneous items. Estimated value $100

Item 17: Stahl Vision Garden Basket item
Item 17: Stahl Vision Garden Basket
$10

Starting bid

$1400 off coupon for LASIK, Stahl vision that, t shirt, 2 garden decor items, garden tool and gloves.

Item 18: Flying Ace item
Item 18: Flying Ace
$10

Starting bid

$50 gift card, 6 air fresheners, 3 leather wipes, 3 cleaning wipes, pack of 30 super cleaning wipes, pack of 30 glass wipes, Armor All protectant. Estimated value $75

Item 19: Kendra Scott item
Item 19: Kendra Scott
$10

Starting bid

Gold Mini Elisa Pendant necklace with with Ivory Mother of Pearl. Value $55

Item 20: Wine & Dine item
Item 20: Wine & Dine
$10

Starting bid

Lux wine tasting for 4 at Cooper’s Hawk, $20 City BBQ coupon, $25 Archers gift card, free cookie and bagel w/cream cheese coupon from Barry Bagels. Value $110

Item 21: Square One item
Item 21: Square One
$10

Starting bid

$25 gift card, Aveda body lotion, Aveda hand cream, Aveda calming oil- Estimated value $100

Item 22: Snow Trails
$10

Starting bid

Snow Trail Experience (2 lift tickets, 2 rentals, 2 group lessons) - Estimated Value $280

Item 23: Treat Yourself #1 item
Item 23: Treat Yourself #1
$10

Starting bid

Pedicure and Manicure at Interlude Skin and Nail Care Centre in Kettering, travel cosmetic bag, and eye mask.  Expires 90 days from 4/11/26 Estimated value $70

Item 24: Treat Yourself #2
$10

Starting bid

Description:   Pedicure, 45 min massage, $30 off waxing services at Interlude Skin and Nail Care Centre in Kettering and Vera Bradely bag.  Expires 90 days from 4/11/26 Estimated value $120

Item 25: Skyline item
Item 25: Skyline
$10

Starting bid

4 free coney coupons, can of skyline chili, crackers, koozie, and peppermint patties. Estimated Value $30

Item 26: Family Fun item
Item 26: Family Fun
$20

Starting bid

$15 Cassano's Gift Card

$10 Graeter's Gift Card

$10 City BBQ Coupon

6 month Day Art Institute Membership (exp 10/31/26)

5 free visits to Adventure Reef at the Kettering Rec Center

Ultimate Jewelry Center Kit

Cookbook

UNO Go game

Friendship bracelet making kit

Auto Loom/Rainbow Loom

Green Rocket 

Estimated Value $175

Item 27: Sports Basket item
Item 27: Sports Basket
$20

Starting bid

Water bottle

Football

Size 4 soccer ball

$10 gift card to TJ Chumps

$50 of game play at Top Golf

2 City BBQ sandwich coupons

Estimated Value $120

Item 28: Summer Fun item
Item 28: Summer Fun
$10

Starting bid

Water balloons

Sunscreen

Youth beach towel

Adult beach towel

5 free visits to Adventure Reef at the Kettering Rec Center

Free sports activity coupon from the YMCA

Free swimming session coupon from the YMCA

Sunglasses

Popcorn

Mike and Ike candy

Estimated Value $100

Item 29: Lottery item
Item 29: Lottery
$10

Starting bid

$50 worth of lottery tickets

Item 30: Gift Cards Galore
$10

Starting bid

$25 Archers

$10 TJ Chumps

$10 Graeters

$25 Barry Bagels

2 Free Burrito or Bowls coupons for Hot Head

3 Bagels and Cream Cheese coupons from Barry Bagels

1 Free Cookie from Barry Bagels

1 Free Ultimate Wash at Mike’s Car Wash

Free Oil Lube & Filter Service from Reichard Buick GMC on Salem Ave in Dayton

1 Free Sandwich Coupon from City BBQ

Value $140

Item 31: Spa Day
$10

Starting bid

Two $50 gift cards to Woodhouse Spa located at The Greene

Item 32: Pet Basket
$10

Starting bid

Nerf Dog Flyer

Chuck It Air Fetch Ball

Cat Toy

2 Other Dog Toys

$30 Gift Card to Pet Supplies Plus

Value $65

Item 33: Parent Pick Up Reserved Parking
$20

Starting bid

Reserved Front Spot for Parent Pick Up. No need to wait in line. Your front spot will be reserved for you each day. Expires the day of the 2027 carnival.

Item 34: MAID To Care LLC
$10

Starting bid

1 free house cleaning - Estimated value $150

Item 35: Lunch with Mrs. Friz
$10

Starting bid

This is good for a student and 2 of their friends to have lunch with Mrs. Friz.  She will provide lunch of choice to enjoy together at school. 

Item 36: Lunch with Mr. Crane
$10

Starting bid

This is good for a student and 2 of their friends to have lunch with Mr. Crane.  He will provide lunch of choice to enjoy together at school. 

Item 37: Lunch with Mrs. Baran
$10

Starting bid

This is good for a student and 2 of their friends to have lunch with Mrs. Baran.  She will provide Chick-fil-A to enjoy together at school. 


Item 38: Lunch with Mr. Edem
$10

Starting bid

This is good for a student and 2 of their friends to have lunch with Mr. Edem. He will provide pizza to enjoy together. This is sure to be a "cheesy good time."

Item 39: Lunch with Miss. Kelly
$10

Starting bid

This is good for a student and 2 of their friends to have lunch with Miss Kelly. She will provide pizza together. This is sure to be a "cheesy good time."

Item 40: Lunch with Mrs. Scott
$10

Starting bid

This is good for a student and 2 of their friends to have lunch with Mrs. Scott. She will provide pizza together. This is sure to be a "cheesy good time."

Item 41: Lunch with Mrs. Samborsky
$10

Starting bid

This is good for a student and 2 of their friends to have lunch with Mrs. Samborskly. She will provide pizza together. This is sure to be a "cheesy good time."

Item 42: Lunch with Mrs. Placke
$10

Starting bid

This is good for a student and 2 of their friends to have lunch with Mrs. Placke.  She will provide pizza together.  This is sure to be a "cheesy good time."

Item 43: Cookie & Craft with Mrs. Caldwell
$10

Starting bid

This is good for a student and 2 of their friends to have a cookie and a craft with Mrs. Caldwell. This will take place during lunch at school.


Item 44: Lunch with Mrs. Brennan
$10

Starting bid

This is good for a student and 2 of their friends to have lunch with Mrs. Brennan.  She will provide pizza together.  This is sure to be a "cheesy good time."

Item 45: Lunch with Mrs. Silvers
$10

Starting bid

This is good for a student and 2 of their friends to have lunch with Mrs. Silvers.  She will provide pizza together.  This is sure to be a "cheesy good time."

Item 46: Lunch with Mr. Fantaci
$10

Starting bid

This is good for a student and 2 of their friends to have lunch with Mr. Fantaci. He will provide pizza to enjoy together. This is sure to be a "cheesy good time."

Item 47: Lunch with Miss Beirise
$10

Starting bid

This is good for a student and 2 of their friends to have lunch with Miss Beirise. She will provide pizza to enjoy together. This is sure to be a "cheesy good time."

Item 48: Pie Mr. Woods! item
Item 48: Pie Mr. Woods!
$10

Starting bid

The winning bidder will earn the honor of pieing Mr. Woods right in the face. That's right - whipped cream, laughter, and a moment that will go down in BVT history.

Item 49: Lunch with Mrs. Kretzer
$10

Starting bid

Skyline Lunch on Mrs. Kretzer! Pick a friend to walk over to Skyline with Mrs. Kretzer for lunch! Winners will need a signed permission slip from the parent. The winner and friend must be a 4th grader from any class.

Item 50: Lunch with Mrs. Hemmelgarn
$10

Starting bid

This is good for a student and 2 of their friends to have lunch with Mrs. Hemmelgarn.  She will provide lunch of choice to enjoy together at school.

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