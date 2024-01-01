Federal Service Immersion Program 2024

The 2024 AIDPH Federal Service Immersion Program (FSI) is a week-long experiential learning initiative from September 16-19 2024, that provides dental public health professionals and students an opportunity to visit federal agencies in Washington, D.C. It is designed for individuals who want to pursue a career in policy, federal service, and/or government. The program will include in-person site visits to various agencies where participants can engage with leaders to learn about the role and operations of different federal agencies.