The American Institute of Dental Public Health
Federal Service Immersion Program 2024

The 2024 AIDPH Federal Service Immersion Program (FSI) is a week-long experiential learning initiative from September 16-19 2024, that provides dental public health professionals and students an opportunity to visit federal agencies in Washington, D.C. It is designed for individuals who want to pursue a career in policy, federal service, and/or government. The program will include in-person site visits to various agencies where participants can engage with leaders to learn about the role and operations of different federal agencies.

