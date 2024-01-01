[VIRTUAL] Grace Ministry: Mental Health First Aid Church Training

Join Mustard Seed Generation's Mental Health First Aid training and learn how to recognize and respond to mental health crises.
Dates:
- Session 1: Friday, Nov 17th from 7-10 pm EST and
- Session 2: Saturday, Nov 18th from 9-11:30 am EST
- Participants must attend both sessions to receive certification
Location:
- Online (Zoom) - Links are sent to people who register.
Cost:
- This course is valued at $170. Thanks to generous contributions from our donors, learners may attend at $50 per participant.
Steps to Receiving a Certificate:
- Pre-work: Self-paced online learning - approximately 2 hours
- Instructor-Led Training: Via Zoom - split into 2 days (approximately a total of 5.5 hours)
- Post Course Work: This includes a survey, final exam, and course evaluation.
- Participants who complete the pre-work + instructor-led training + post-course work will be certified by the National Council of Behavioral Health.
- Participants will need access to a computer or smart device with a webcam, speakers or earphones and a microphone. Participation is required for certification. This course requires the pre-work MUST BE COMPLETED prior to attending the 2-day Instructor-Led Training sessions! Links will be sent to participants enrolled two weeks prior to the course.
Description:
- Just as CPR helps you assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid helps you assist someone experiencing a mental health or substance use-related crisis. In the Mental Health First Aid course, you will learn risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns, strategies for how to help someone in both crisis and non-crisis situations, and where to turn for help.
About Youth Mental Health First Aid
Youth Mental Health First Aid is designed to teach parents, family members, caregivers, teachers, school staff, peers, neighbors, health and human services workers, and other caring citizens how to help an adolescent (age 12-18) who is experiencing a mental health or addiction challenge or is in crisis. Youth Mental Health First Aid is primarily designed for adults who regularly interact with young people. The course introduces common mental health challenges for youth, reviews typical adolescent development, and teaches a 5-step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations.
Questions? Reach out to [email protected].