BEBCs Membership

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About the memberships
The BEBC Community Support membership is designed for individuals who support Brock Eagle Football but may not have a player in the program. We encourage our community to be involved and appreciate the time, effort, and excitement they bring to this exceptional program. Memberships run from July 1 to June 30th.
The Football Family membership is for families who have a 7th-12th student athlete in the program. This membership runs from July 1st to June 30th.
Corporate boosters are a vital part of the Brock Eagle Football Booster Club. We appreciate your generosity and support of our program. Memberships run from July 1 to June 30th.
This includes shoutouts on the BEBC Facebook page through the football season, and a scrolling marquee mention on the BEBC website!
You'll enjoy a 50% discount on an ad in the media guide, as well as your own copy! Corporate Booster media guide perks are valid for members that sign up before July 31st.
Corporate boosters are a vital part of the Brock Eagle Football Booster Club. We appreciate your generosity and support of our program. Memberships run from July 1 to June 30th.
This includes shoutouts on the BEBC Facebook page through the football season, and a scrolling marquee mention on the BEBC website!
You'll enjoy a 50% discount on an ad in the media guide, as well as your own copy! Corporate Booster media guide perks are valid for members that sign up before July 31st.
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