BEBCs Membership

Corporate boosters are a vital part of the Brock Eagle Football Booster Club. We appreciate your generosity and support of our program. Memberships run from July 1 to June 30th.

This includes shoutouts on the BEBC Facebook page through the football season, and a scrolling marquee mention on the BEBC website!

You'll enjoy a 50% discount on an ad in the media guide, as well as your own copy! Corporate Booster media guide perks are valid for members that sign up before July 31st.