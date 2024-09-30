Gaba Reznik - Sound Healing - Mantras - Meditation

Mini Workshop: Reconnection with the Heart: Sound Healing, Mantra, and Meditation A gathering to expand our consciousness and The tools to transform our lives We will learn deep Sound Healing (Healing Sound) techniques. A personal experience of listening and perceiving the heart, our body, and the emotional and mental fields, enabling their expression through our own voice. This allows us to reconnect with the state of perfect and harmonious health. We will then expand this energy through the voice with mantras, and together with sound, we will move into meditation to integrate this deep transformation and manifest it in our daily lives.

