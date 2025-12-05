Themis Youth Law & Advocacy

Left Behind: A Fundraiser for Abandoned Adoptees & Trafficking Survivors

390 Social @ 390 5th Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11215, USA

Friend
$50

Includes:
• 2 drinks + appetizers
• 1 raffle ticket
• Supports emergency food and phone data for abandoned adoptees

Advocate
$100

Includes:
• 2 drinks + appetizers
• 3 raffle tickets
• Supports emergency shelter for abandoned adoptees

Champion
$250

Includes:
• 2 drinks + appetizers
• 5 raffle tickets
• Directly funds legal filings and transportation to bring an abandoned youth to safety.

Guardian
$500

Includes:
• 2 drinks + appetizers
• 10 raffle tickets
• Underwrites a full week of advocacy work and travel


Impact Sponsor
$1,000

Includes:
• 2 drinks + appetizers
• 15 raffle tickets
• Recognition at the event + on materials
• Helps sustain ongoing investigations, travel, and emergency interventions for multiple youth in crisis

