Because We Matter Gift Shop

The call of the wild can never be far away when you have Kakoa the mini Soft Wolf as your companion! This itty bitty Wolf stuffed animal sits only 6” tall and is easy to fit into pockets. Tote him with you to class or out on a walk through the woods. His ultra soft plush coat features a blend of warm browns, grizzled grays, and cozy creams. Kakoa floppy body is stuffed with quality polyester fill and gently weighted with beans. His dark eyes lend him an intelligent expression that will capture the imaginations of fans of this noble wild creature. Let your spirit run free when you join Kakoa Wolf pack, this lifelike stuffed animal and his rustic coat colors are a treat for wilderness lovers of all ages!

The call of the wild can never be far away when you have Kakoa the mini Soft Wolf as your companion! This itty bitty Wolf stuffed animal sits only 6” tall and is easy to fit into pockets. Tote him with you to class or out on a walk through the woods. His ultra soft plush coat features a blend of warm browns, grizzled grays, and cozy creams. Kakoa floppy body is stuffed with quality polyester fill and gently weighted with beans. His dark eyes lend him an intelligent expression that will capture the imaginations of fans of this noble wild creature. Let your spirit run free when you join Kakoa Wolf pack, this lifelike stuffed animal and his rustic coat colors are a treat for wilderness lovers of all ages!

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