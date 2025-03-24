Because We Matter Gift Shop

Mini Soft Rocket Raccoon stuffed animal with a curious personality and an appetite for fun! This usually ends up getting him into trouble but his charming appearance usually helps him whenever he needs to get himself out of a pickle! Rudie’s chocolate brown plush fur features frosted tips and an ultra soft feel. We’ve coupled silky polyester fill and bean pellets for a design that lends posability and floppiness to Rocket’s design. His masked face is fringed with white and his fluffy tail is accented with the black bands one would expect from this mischievous species. Open your heart to this masked bandit of the night and Rudie will ensure there’s never a dull moment!
Mini Soft Rocket Raccoon stuffed animal with a curious personality and an appetite for fun! This usually ends up getting him into trouble but his charming appearance usually helps him whenever he needs to get himself out of a pickle! Rudie’s chocolate brown plush fur features frosted tips and an ultra soft feel. We’ve coupled silky polyester fill and bean pellets for a design that lends posability and floppiness to Rocket’s design. His masked face is fringed with white and his fluffy tail is accented with the black bands one would expect from this mischievous species. Open your heart to this masked bandit of the night and Rudie will ensure there’s never a dull moment!
Odie The Skunk Plushy
$15
Watch out! With his bold black and white markings Odie the Skunk stuffed animal is one critter that is sure to catch your eye! Though, rest assured, Striper is all of the charm of this unique woodland creature without any of the stink! His realistic pose and lifelike plumed tail make him ideal for educational creative play that will contribute to an awareness of and love for the natural world. His tiny rounded ears and bright eyes give Striper an engaging expression that will make him a favorite with animal lovers of all ages. Cuddly plush fur makes Odie the Skunk not only fun but soft and huggable too! Make him yours today and experience the magic of a Douglas original!
Watch out! With his bold black and white markings Odie the Skunk stuffed animal is one critter that is sure to catch your eye! Though, rest assured, Striper is all of the charm of this unique woodland creature without any of the stink! His realistic pose and lifelike plumed tail make him ideal for educational creative play that will contribute to an awareness of and love for the natural world. His tiny rounded ears and bright eyes give Striper an engaging expression that will make him a favorite with animal lovers of all ages. Cuddly plush fur makes Odie the Skunk not only fun but soft and huggable too! Make him yours today and experience the magic of a Douglas original!
In Memory of Kakoa
$15
The call of the wild can never be far away when you have Kakoa the mini Soft Wolf as your companion! This itty bitty Wolf stuffed animal sits only 6” tall and is easy to fit into pockets. Tote him with you to class or out on a walk through the woods. His ultra soft plush coat features a blend of warm browns, grizzled grays, and cozy creams. Kakoa floppy body is stuffed with quality polyester fill and gently weighted with beans. His dark eyes lend him an intelligent expression that will capture the imaginations of fans of this noble wild creature. Let your spirit run free when you join Kakoa Wolf pack, this lifelike stuffed animal and his rustic coat colors are a treat for wilderness lovers of all ages!
The call of the wild can never be far away when you have Kakoa the mini Soft Wolf as your companion! This itty bitty Wolf stuffed animal sits only 6” tall and is easy to fit into pockets. Tote him with you to class or out on a walk through the woods. His ultra soft plush coat features a blend of warm browns, grizzled grays, and cozy creams. Kakoa floppy body is stuffed with quality polyester fill and gently weighted with beans. His dark eyes lend him an intelligent expression that will capture the imaginations of fans of this noble wild creature. Let your spirit run free when you join Kakoa Wolf pack, this lifelike stuffed animal and his rustic coat colors are a treat for wilderness lovers of all ages!
Sully The Alligator
$16
Stream Line the Alligator stuffed animal comes across as menacing, but don’t worry, this scaly reptile is more of a lover than a fighter! Designed with an emphasis on realism, Stream Line is crafted with soft, green plush that features a fun pattern of textured scales. Three rows of spiky scutes run down his back to his tail and a row of pointed white teeth protruding from his upper jaw give him a snaggletoothed expression. Stout legs and a broad snout complete the realistic appearance of this friendly ‘gator stuffed animal. Playful and lifelike, let Stream Line the plush Alligator lead the way to a love of nature and imaginative play!
Stream Line the Alligator stuffed animal comes across as menacing, but don’t worry, this scaly reptile is more of a lover than a fighter! Designed with an emphasis on realism, Stream Line is crafted with soft, green plush that features a fun pattern of textured scales. Three rows of spiky scutes run down his back to his tail and a row of pointed white teeth protruding from his upper jaw give him a snaggletoothed expression. Stout legs and a broad snout complete the realistic appearance of this friendly ‘gator stuffed animal. Playful and lifelike, let Stream Line the plush Alligator lead the way to a love of nature and imaginative play!
Lil Rian Sloth
$15
Pick me up! With his outstretched arms and heart warming expression, Slowpoke, our tiny Lil’ Baby Sloth stuffed animal is begging to be held! Featuring a fun, interactive pose, he’s a charming friend to cuddle and love. Luxurious cappuccino tipped plush fur and quality polyester fill make this jungle critter squeezably soft and a delight to hold. Lifelike facial markings and a fuzzy flocked nose give him a realistic look that animal lovers will find irresistible. Slowpoke cradles perfectly in the palms of your hands and looks pretty adorable peeping out from a pocket too. Pick up our sweet rainforest baby today, Slowpoke is a plush Sloth like no other!
Pick me up! With his outstretched arms and heart warming expression, Slowpoke, our tiny Lil’ Baby Sloth stuffed animal is begging to be held! Featuring a fun, interactive pose, he’s a charming friend to cuddle and love. Luxurious cappuccino tipped plush fur and quality polyester fill make this jungle critter squeezably soft and a delight to hold. Lifelike facial markings and a fuzzy flocked nose give him a realistic look that animal lovers will find irresistible. Slowpoke cradles perfectly in the palms of your hands and looks pretty adorable peeping out from a pocket too. Pick up our sweet rainforest baby today, Slowpoke is a plush Sloth like no other!
Lil' Zeus
$12
The call of the wild now comes in pint size with our adorable Lil’ Baby Wolf cub stuffed animal! Crafted in warm grays and cozy creams, this snuggly little pup is designed to lie realistically in your hands. Filled with squeezably soft polyester fill and gently weighted with beans for a lifelike feel, our baby Wolf is an ideal cuddle buddy. His small size allows him to fit easily into a pocket or bag, which makes him perfect for on the go companionship. His outstretched paws and sweet brown eyes beg for love and attention and our Lil’ Baby Wolf pup plush has chosen you to be the one to care for him. Bring him home today!
The call of the wild now comes in pint size with our adorable Lil’ Baby Wolf cub stuffed animal! Crafted in warm grays and cozy creams, this snuggly little pup is designed to lie realistically in your hands. Filled with squeezably soft polyester fill and gently weighted with beans for a lifelike feel, our baby Wolf is an ideal cuddle buddy. His small size allows him to fit easily into a pocket or bag, which makes him perfect for on the go companionship. His outstretched paws and sweet brown eyes beg for love and attention and our Lil’ Baby Wolf pup plush has chosen you to be the one to care for him. Bring him home today!
Walking Wolf Embroidery Red
$30
Walking Red Wolf Embroidery Hat 2 Toned
Walking Red Wolf Embroidery Hat 2 Toned
Walking Wolf Embroidery Black and Gray
$30
Walking Red Wolf Embroidery Hat 2 Toned Black and Gray
Walking Red Wolf Embroidery Hat 2 Toned Black and Gray
Neon Yellow Howling Wolf Embroidery Hat
$30
Howling Yellow Neon Wolf Embroidery Hat 2 Toned Yellow and Gray
Howling Yellow Neon Wolf Embroidery Hat 2 Toned Yellow and Gray
Red Howling Wolf Embroidery Hat
$30
Howling Red Wolf Embroidery Hat 2 Toned Red and Black
Howling Red Wolf Embroidery Hat 2 Toned Red and Black
Neon Orange Howling Wolf Embroidery Hat
$30
Howling Orange Neon Wolf Embroidery Hat 2 Toned Orange and Gray
Howling Orange Neon Wolf Embroidery Hat 2 Toned Orange and Gray
Gray and Black Howling Wolf Embroidery Hat
$30
Howling Black Wolf Embroidery Hat 2 Toned Gray and Black
Howling Black Wolf Embroidery Hat 2 Toned Gray and Black
Camo Howling Wolf Embroidery Hat
$30
Howling Black Wolf Embroidery Hat Camo
Howling Black Wolf Embroidery Hat Camo
Jinx Paw Print Sticker
$5
Actual Jinx Paw Print sticker
Actual Jinx Paw Print sticker
Kakoa Howling Sticker
$5
Drawn by April Grossruck
Drawn by April Grossruck
Walking Wolf White Sticker
$5
Drawn by April Grossruck
Drawn by April Grossruck
Walking Wolf Sticker
$5
Walking Wolf Sticker Drawn by April Grossruck
Walking Wolf Sticker Drawn by April Grossruck
Rocket Raccoon Paw Print Sticker Actual Size
$5
Actul Rocket Raccoon Paw Print Sticker Actual Size
Actul Rocket Raccoon Paw Print Sticker Actual Size
Luther Paw Print Sticker
$5
An actual Print of Luther's Paw Print Sticker
An actual Print of Luther's Paw Print Sticker
Max Actual Size Paw Print Sticker
$5
Max actual paw print sticker
Max actual paw print sticker
Howling Wolf Sticker
$5
Kakoa Howling Wolf Sticker by April Grossruck
Kakoa Howling Wolf Sticker by April Grossruck
Howling Wolf Magnet
$5
Howling Wolf Magnet By April Grossruck
Howling Wolf Magnet By April Grossruck
Add a donation for Because We Matter Exotic Animal Rescue
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