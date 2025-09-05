Beck Orchestra Friends

Beck Orchestra Friends

Beck Orchestra Friends Memberships 2025

Legato
$25

Valid for one year

Basic Membership includes a coupon for 4 delicious sweet treats at the Dinner Concert in October.

Detache
$50

Valid for one year

Membership includes a coupon for 4 delicious sweet treats at the Dinner Concert, plus a Beck Orchestra Decal.

Martele
$100

Valid for one year

Membership includes a coupon for 4 delicious sweet treats at the Dinner Concert, plus a Beck Orchestra Decal and a Beck Orchestra Yard Sign.

Sautille
$250

Valid for one year

Membership includes a coupon for 4 delicious sweet treats at the Dinner Concert, a Beck Orchestra Decal, a Beck Orchestra Yard Sign, plus reserved seating for 4 at ALL concerts in the 2025-2026 season!

Loure
$500

Valid for one year

Membership includes a coupon for 4 delicious sweet treats at the Dinner Concert, a Beck Orchestra Decal, a Beck Orchestra Yard Sign, plus reserved FRONT ROW seating for 4 at ALL concerts in the 2025-2026 season!

