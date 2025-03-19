Becker Robotics

Got a senior? Brag about it with a Becker Class of 2025 yard sign! Let the neighbors (and their dogs) know your kid is basically famous.
Why You Need One:
Makes your senior feel like a big deal,
Tough enough to survive Minnesota weather and
Comes with a stake for easy placement (unless the ground is still frozen)
Got a senior? Brag about it with a Becker Class of 2025 yard sign! Let the neighbors (and their dogs) know your kid is basically famous.
Why You Need One:
Makes your senior feel like a big deal,
Tough enough to survive Minnesota weather and
Comes with a stake for easy placement (unless the ground is still frozen)
Class of 2025 sign Name
$34.99
Got a senior? Brag about it with a Becker Class of 2025 yard sign! Let the neighbors (and their dogs) know your kid is basically famous.
Why You Need One:
Makes your senior feel like a big deal,
Tough enough to survive Minnesota weather and
Comes with a stake for easy placement (unless the ground is still frozen)
Got a senior? Brag about it with a Becker Class of 2025 yard sign! Let the neighbors (and their dogs) know your kid is basically famous.
Why You Need One:
Makes your senior feel like a big deal,
Tough enough to survive Minnesota weather and
Comes with a stake for easy placement (unless the ground is still frozen)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!