Becket Beat
Becket Beat Advertising Payments
One month advertising
$35
One month of advertising in the Becket Beat. Just $35!
One month of advertising in the Becket Beat. Just $35!
More details...
Add
Three months of advertising
$100
SMALL SAVINGS: Save $5 with a three-month placement!
SMALL SAVINGS: Save $5 with a three-month placement!
More details...
Add
Six months of advertising
$175
EVEN BETTER: Get one month free with a six-month placement. That's a $35 savings!
EVEN BETTER: Get one month free with a six-month placement. That's a $35 savings!
More details...
Add
One year of advertising
$315
OUR BEST DEAL: One full year of advertising (eleven issues) for $315. Save $70. That's two free months!
OUR BEST DEAL: One full year of advertising (eleven issues) for $315. Save $70. That's two free months!
More details...
Add
Add a donation for Becket Beat
$
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue