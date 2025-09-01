Beckum Stapleton Little League Baseball Inc

Beckum Stapleton Little League Baseball Inc

Beckum Baseball Center Fundraising Campaign

906 S Barclay St

Milwaukee, WI 53204, USA

General admission
$75

General Admission includes a table seat and Food.

General Table
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Tickets for 8 guests to attend the event at the same table.

Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

The purchase of the Gold Sponsor includes: Tickets for 8 guests to attend the event; Company logo on table; Company logo on sponsorship wall; Recognition during the event program; Recognition on event materials and Recognition in Beckum Bronzeville Baseball Community Center's annual report. Logo and recognition on the BBBCC wall of excellence.

Silver Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

The purchase of the Silver Sponsor includes: Tickets for 8 guests to attend the event; Company logo on table; Company logo on sponsorship wall; Recognition during the event program; Recognition on event materials and Recognition in Beckum Bronzeville Baseball Community Center's annual report.

Bronze Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

The purchase of the Bronze Sponsor includes: Tickets for 8 guests to attend the event; Company logo on table; Recognition on event materials and Recognition in Beckum Bronzeville Baseball Community Center's annual report.

Opportunity Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

The purchase of the Opportunity Sponsor includes: Tickets for 8 guests to attend the event; Company logo on table; Recognition on event materials and Recognition in Beckum Bronzeville Baseball Community Center's annual report.

