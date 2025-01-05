Becky Bourbon Bash Raffle 2025

This is a 4 ticket bundle where you purchase 3 tickets for a cost of $100 and then you get a bonus fourth ticket for $10. This affords someone four single entry tickets for a chance to win the bourbon raffle. The raffle will be drawn on three occasions for three different prizes.

This is a 4 ticket bundle where you purchase 3 tickets for a cost of $100 and then you get a bonus fourth ticket for $10. This affords someone four single entry tickets for a chance to win the bourbon raffle. The raffle will be drawn on three occasions for three different prizes.

More details...