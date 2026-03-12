Become A 2026 Community Partner

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Premier recognition in all event materials, live acknowledgment each event and logo featured on AHIVOY’s newsletter and social media.
Receive 8 complimentary tickets to the cohort graduation and play at the benefit tournament with a complimentary team of 4 players, a cart, and BBQ lunch by Van Ebert Brewing Company.
After the event, enjoy a taste of wine country with a complimentary food & wine pairing experience at Dobbes Family Estate and a guided tour of three Willamette Valley Wineries for up to four people with transportation included.
Logo placement in all event materials, live acknowledgment during the benefit reception and logo featured on AHIVOY’s newsletter and social media.
Receive 6 complimentary tickets to the cohort graduation and play at the benefit tournament with a complimentary team of 4 players, a cart, and BBQ lunch by Van Ebert Brewing Company.
After the event, enjoy a taste of wine country with a complimentary food & wine pairing experience at Dobbes Family Estate.
Logo placement in event materials, live acknowledgment during the benefit reception and logo featured on AHIVOY’s social media.
Receive 4 complimentary tickets to the cohort graduation and play at the benefit tournament with a complimentary team of 4 players, a cart, and BBQ lunch by Van Ebert Brewing Company.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!