Become A 2026 Community Partner

Premier recognition in all event materials, live acknowledgment each event and logo featured on AHIVOY’s newsletter and social media.





Receive 8 complimentary tickets to the cohort graduation and play at the benefit tournament with a complimentary team of 4 players, a cart, and BBQ lunch by Van Ebert Brewing Company.





After the event, enjoy a taste of wine country with a complimentary food & wine pairing experience at Dobbes Family Estate and a guided tour of three Willamette Valley Wineries for up to four people with transportation included.