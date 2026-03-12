Asociación Hispana de la Industria del Vino en Oregon Y Comunidad (AHIVOY)

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Asociación Hispana de la Industria del Vino en Oregon Y Comunidad (AHIVOY)

About this shop

Become A 2026 Community Partner

Gold Sponsor
$10,000

Premier recognition in all event materials, live acknowledgment each event and logo featured on AHIVOY’s newsletter and social media.


Receive 8 complimentary tickets to the cohort graduation and play at the benefit tournament with a complimentary team of 4 players, a cart, and BBQ lunch by Van Ebert Brewing Company.


After the event, enjoy a taste of wine country with a complimentary food & wine pairing experience at Dobbes Family Estate and a guided tour of three Willamette Valley Wineries for up to four people with transportation included.

Silver Sponsor
$5,000

Logo placement in all event materials, live acknowledgment during the benefit reception and logo featured on AHIVOY’s newsletter and social media.


Receive 6 complimentary tickets to the cohort graduation and play at the benefit tournament with a complimentary team of 4 players, a cart, and BBQ lunch by Van Ebert Brewing Company.


After the event, enjoy a taste of wine country with a complimentary food & wine pairing experience at Dobbes Family Estate.

Bronze Sponsor
$2,000

Logo placement in event materials, live acknowledgment during the benefit reception and logo featured on AHIVOY’s social media.


Receive 4 complimentary tickets to the cohort graduation and play at the benefit tournament with a complimentary team of 4 players, a cart, and BBQ lunch by Van Ebert Brewing Company.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!