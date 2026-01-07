Hosted by

Become a 2026 Ladies Tea Sponsor!

Bronze Level Sponsorship
$500

Includes business logo and name on our website, business logo and name included in multiple social media posts, and 1 event ticket.

Silver Level Sponsorship
$1,000

Includes everything in bronze level plus company name listed in event program, company promo item featured in our event giveaway bags, and 1 extra event tickets.

Gold Level Sponsorship
$1,500

Includes everything in silver level, plus a promotional table spot at our event and stage/screen recognition at our event.

Platinum Level Sponsorship
$2,000

Includes everything in the gold level, plus two extra tickets to our event and a complimentary day usage at Camp Gideon!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!