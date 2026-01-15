The Miracle Legends Inc

Offered by

The Miracle Legends Inc

About this shop

Become a 2026 Miracle Legend Sponsor and Make a Difference

Grand Slam Sponsor = $750 item
Grand Slam Sponsor = $750
$750

Hit it out of the park with maximum visibility!

Large 6 x 8 logo on our Miracle Legends Trailer
Logo on Team Banner

Business Name on Team Shirts

Game Dedication Announcement Sponsorship = $500 item
Game Dedication Announcement Sponsorship = $500
$500

"Today's Game Brought to you by "Your Business Name" - Announced at start of each inning

Home Run Sponsor = $300 item
Home Run Sponsor = $300
$300

A great way to show support and get noticed!

Logo on Team Banner

Your Business Name on Team Shirts

Team Spirit Sponsor = $150 item
Team Spirit Sponsor = $150
$150

Perfect for Individuals or small businesses who want to make a difference.

Your business name on Team Shirts

Add a donation for The Miracle Legends Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!