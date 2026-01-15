Become a 2026 Miracle Legend Sponsor and Make a Difference

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About this shop
Hit it out of the park with maximum visibility!
Large 6 x 8 logo on our Miracle Legends Trailer
Logo on Team Banner
Business Name on Team Shirts
"Today's Game Brought to you by "Your Business Name" - Announced at start of each inning
A great way to show support and get noticed!
Logo on Team Banner
Your Business Name on Team Shirts
Perfect for Individuals or small businesses who want to make a difference.
Your business name on Team Shirts
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!