South Central CASA of Oklahoma

Hosted by

South Central CASA of Oklahoma

About this event

Become a 2026 South Central CASA Sponsor

Legacy Sponsor
$5,000

*Logo & URL on website

*Recognition in Annual Report

*Logo & URL in 5 different monthly e-news

*3 Social Media post: impact post, community post, and thank you post

*Recognition at events

*Logo displayed on tables at events

*Logo on slide show at events

Sustaining Sponsor
$2,500

*Logo & URL on website, Recognition in Annual Report

*Logo & URL in 4 different monthly e-news

*2 Social Media posts: Community post and thank you post

*Logo displayed on tables at events

*Logo on slide show at events

Community Sponsor
$1,500

*Logo & URL on website, Recognition in Annual Report

*Logo & URL in 3 different monthly e-news

*1 Social Media post: *Thank you post

*Logo on slide show at events

Annual Breakfast Impact Opportunity
$2,500

*Named as presenting sponsor on all materials *Social media recognition *Recognition on website and newsletter

*VIP Seating & t-shirts

Swearing In Ceremonies Impact Opportunity
$1,000

*Recognized during the event and on materials *Social media recognition *Recognition on website and newsletter

Volunteer Tote Bags Impact Opportunity
$1,000

*Logo on the back of CASA volunteer tote bags

*Social media recognition *Recognition on website and newsletter

Trivia Nights Impact Opportunity
$500

*We have 3 per year

*Recognized during the event and on materials *Social media recognition *Recognition on website and newsletter

*Reserved Team of 4

Christmas Karaoke Impact Opportunity
$500

*Named as presenting sponsor on all materials *Social media recognition *Recognition on website and newsletter

*VIP Seating

CASA Buddy Impact Opportunity
$250

*Display your CASA Buddy at your business in April to help us bring awareness to Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month

*Social media recognition *Recognition on website and newsletter

Add a donation for South Central CASA of Oklahoma

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!