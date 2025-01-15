Become a ALIM Member

Support ALIM’s mission to empower and educate the American Muslim community. Your monthly contribution helps sustain programs that equip individuals with the intellectual and spiritual foundations of Islam, fostering a healthy, religiously sound development that engages with today’s cultural context.
Emerging Leaders: 2024-2020 ALIMni
$10
Renews monthly
As a ALIM graduate, you know the importance of a deep understanding of tradition in today’s world. By giving monthly, you will support the development of future leaders like yourself, who will navigate the challenges of modern society with confidence and intellectual engagement, grounded in Islamic literacy.
Rising Professionals: 2019-2015 ALIMni
$15
No expiration
Help others benefit from ALIM’s unique blend of tradition and contemporary engagement. Your monthly support will empower rising professionals like yourself to integrate the intellectual and spiritual foundations of Islam into their careers and daily lives, becoming confident, grounded individuals in today’s world.
Innovators: 2014-2010 ALIMni
$25
Renews monthly
With a commitment to relevant, engaging, and inspiring programming, ALIM fosters innovation. Your monthly giving as an innovator will help foster fresh perspectives and creative solutions that ensure Muslims continue to be empowered critical thinkers in an ever-changing world.
Trailblazers: 2004-2009 ALIMni
$35
Renews monthly
As a trailblazer, your generosity ensures ALIM’s continued role in bridging the textual and historical traditions of Islam with the sociopolitical realities that shape the lives of American Muslims. Your support paves the way for the next generation of leaders who will navigate the modern world with a deep, rooted understanding of faith.
OG's: 1998 & 2000-'03 ALIMni
$50
Renews monthly
You’ve helped shape ALIM’s legacy over the years. As an O.G., your leadership ensures that ALIM continues to educate Muslims with the requisite knowledge to engage modern society meaningfully, with confidence and critical thinking. Your monthly contribution inspires the future of Islam in America, shaping the intellectual and spiritual future of the next generation.
Invest in ALIM's Future Annually
$500
Valid for one year
Support ALIM annually! By investing in ALIM, you will help play a pivotal role in shaping the future of American Muslims. Your contribution to ALIM will enable us to continue to provide engaging, relevant programming that bridges the rich traditions of Islam with the cultural and intellectual realities facing today’s Muslim community.
With your annual support, you will become a key to ALIM’s mission to promote intellectual and spiritual growth, fostering a healthy and religiously sound Muslim community for generations to come.
