Become a Baytown Habitat HopeBuilder

About the memberships
Renews monthly
$30/month — Less Than a Dollar a Day
For less than a dollar a day, you help provide the nails, lumber, and supplies volunteers use to build safe, affordable homes.
Renews monthly
$50/month — Build Stronger Homes
Your support helps fund critical construction materials and safety equipment that keep building sites running smoothly.
Renews monthly
$100/month — Strengthen a Family’s Future
This level helps support home repairs and improvements that make homes safer, healthier, and more energy-efficient.
Renews monthly
$500/month —Build Stability for Communities
Your generous monthly gift helps fund major construction costs and supports families as they work toward affordable homeownership.
Renews monthly
$1,000/month — Transform Lives
At this leadership level, you help make entire home builds and community development projects possible, creating lasting stability for families.
Renews monthly
Monthly Gift of Any Size — Open Door Builder
Every gift matters. Choose a monthly amount that works for you and still be part of building strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter.
Your monthly support—no matter the size—helps provide tools, materials, and resources that keep homes being built and families moving toward safe, affordable housing.
Because when we all give what we can, we build stronger communities together.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!