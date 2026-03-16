Baytown Habitat For Humanity International Inc

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Baytown Habitat For Humanity International Inc

About the memberships

Become a Baytown Habitat HopeBuilder

Hope Builder
$30

Renews monthly

$30/month — Less Than a Dollar a Day
For less than a dollar a day, you help provide the nails, lumber, and supplies volunteers use to build safe, affordable homes.

Community Builder
$50

Renews monthly

$50/month — Build Stronger Homes
Your support helps fund critical construction materials and safety equipment that keep building sites running smoothly.

Stability Builder
$100

Renews monthly

$100/month — Strengthen a Family’s Future
This level helps support home repairs and improvements that make homes safer, healthier, and more energy-efficient.

Legacy Builder
$500

Renews monthly

$500/month —Build Stability for Communities
Your generous monthly gift helps fund major construction costs and supports families as they work toward affordable homeownership.

Dream Builder
$1,000

Renews monthly

$1,000/month — Transform Lives
At this leadership level, you help make entire home builds and community development projects possible, creating lasting stability for families.

Open Door Builder
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Monthly Gift of Any Size — Open Door Builder

Every gift matters. Choose a monthly amount that works for you and still be part of building strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter.

Your monthly support—no matter the size—helps provide tools, materials, and resources that keep homes being built and families moving toward safe, affordable housing.

Because when we all give what we can, we build stronger communities together.

Add a donation for Baytown Habitat For Humanity International Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!