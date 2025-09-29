Become a Central Youth Cal Ripken League Sponsor for the 2026 Season!

Support our young athletes and help us keep baseball accessible for all! Your generous donation will go toward essential league expenses, including safety equipment, uniforms, and field maintenance.
This option allows individuals or businesses to contribute without the commitment of higher sponsorship levels while still making a meaningful impact on the league.
*This option does NOT include name recognition on the website.
Show your support for CYCRL! Your company logo will be proudly displayed on our website, recognizing your contribution to our league. We will also do a shoutout on our social media channels.
Boost your brand visibility with ONE displayed company banner at our events on your chosen field (Rookies, Minors, Majors).
Your company logo will also be proudly displayed on our website, recognizing your contribution to our league. We will also do a shoutout on our social media channels.
*Banners will be displayed seasonally for the 2026 Spring Season. Sponsors can take their banners once the season has ended*
Gain premium exposure with TWO displayed banners placed on your choice of fields (Rookies, Minors, Majors).
Your company logo will also be proudly displayed on our website, recognizing your contribution to our league. We will also do a shoutout on our social media channels.
*Banners will be displayed seasonally for the 2026 Spring Season. Sponsors can take their banners once the season has ended*
Make a lasting impact! Your company logo will be printed on every player's jersey, ensuring visibility throughout the season.
Enjoy TWO premium displayed banners on your choice of fields (Rookies, Minors, Majors).
Receive a sponsor plaque as a symbol of your generous support.
Your company logo will be prominently displayed on our website, highlighting your commitment to the community.
*Commitment must be confirmed by January 4, 2026*
*Banners will be displayed seasonally for the 2026 Spring Season. Sponsors can take their banners once the season has ended*
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing