When you become a Certified Squad Supporter, you get the following perks constantly:
- You're own Squad Supporter Card!
- $2.00 all lemonades that you purchase at our annual Mountain Park 4th of July Fundraiser
- If you catch us selling food at a Mountain Park Vendor Show, show us your card and get a plate FREE!
Also, once every three months we will enter you into a special access raffle! You'll get a chance to win things like:
- An Official Rescue Squad Patch
- An Official Rescue Squad Class C Uniform Shirt
- Custom made products for the season (blankets, etc)
- Day with the Squad - get up close and ride in a Rescue Squad vehicle and tour our district
