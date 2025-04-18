When you become a Certified Squad Supporter, you get the following perks constantly: - You're own Squad Supporter Card! - $2.00 all lemonades that you purchase at our annual Mountain Park 4th of July Fundraiser - If you catch us selling food at a Mountain Park Vendor Show, show us your card and get a plate FREE! Also, once every three months we will enter you into a special access raffle! You'll get a chance to win things like: - An Official Rescue Squad Patch - An Official Rescue Squad Class C Uniform Shirt - Custom made products for the season (blankets, etc) - Day with the Squad - get up close and ride in a Rescue Squad vehicle and tour our district

