Donation & Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
(6) Months:
Free Signature Polo & Access to Online Certification
Valid until March 6, 2027
Official community member for (1) year. Includes our Signature Polo and online curriculum for HBCU Inc certification .
Valid until March 6, 2027
Official member for (1) academic Year. Includes our Signature Polo and online curriculum for HBCU Inc certification.
No expiration
Chosen To Be A Lifetime Member? Vote on upcoming projects, events, and other related activities. Online curriculum for HBCU Inc certification, Signature Polo, and, Windbreaker included.
Valid until March 6, 2027
Have your business promoted for (1) year on Webpage, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Tik Tok.
No expiration
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!