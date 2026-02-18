Become a Coffee Social Sponsor

If you’ve made it to this section, congratulations — you’re officially on track to sponsor a coffee social! ☕💛





Here’s what that means:

Your $50 Sunday donation helps us enjoy a delicious breakfast lovingly prepared by our Philoptochos ladies. Their care and dedication make each coffee social feel special.





If you’d prefer to purchase the food yourself, please contact Angelica Exarheas at (305) 833-5579 for helpful details and guidelines.





Otherwise, from the bottom of our hearts, we thank you deeply for your contribution. Your support keeps our community connected, joyful, and growing — and we look forward to celebrating many more Sundays with you. ❤️





By sponsoring a Coffee Social, you help extend hospitality and care to our community.



