Become a Community Member

Not everyone can give the same amount. That is okay. What matters is that you are in.

Supporters of Underground Community PDX is our open door membership. Give what you can, monthly, and become part of the community that keeps this work alive in Rockwood and DEL.

Five dollars a month. Twenty dollars a month. Whatever you can do.

Every dollar goes directly to the youth we serve. Every member tells these kids that someone outside these walls believes in what is happening here.

No giving level is too small. No supporter is taken for granted.

Just show up for them the way they show up every day.

Become a Supporter of Underground Community PDX today.