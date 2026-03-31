FUNMIKE EMPOWERMENT FOUNDATION

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FUNMIKE EMPOWERMENT FOUNDATION

About the memberships

Become a Community Member❤️

Friend of Impact
$10

Renews monthly

A simple and meaningful way to stand with us every month.


Hope Builder
$25

Renews monthly

Helps sustain small but consistent acts of care and support.


Community Partner
$50

Renews monthly

Supports ongoing interventions in education, health, and community care.



Change Champion
$100

Renews monthly

Helps deepen our reach and expand our impact across more communities.

Legacy Circle
$150

Renews monthly

A powerful monthly commitment to long-term transformation.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!