Become a Community Member

The Secret Closet Monthly Membership – $25

Become a sustaining member of The Secret Closet and help us make a meaningful difference in the lives of women and children in need. With a $25 monthly contribution, you provide ongoing support that allows us to continue offering charitable services, essential resources, and in-kind donations to those we serve.

As a member, you will:

Directly support programs that uplift and empower women and children

Help provide clothing, personal items, and essential goods to families in need

Receive updates on the impact of your giving and stories from the community

Be invited to participate in special events, volunteer opportunities, and outreach initiatives

Join a compassionate network committed to giving back and creating change

Your monthly gift creates stability and sustainability for our mission, ensuring we can respond quickly and effectively to community needs.

The Secret Closet is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Membership contributions may be tax-deductible as allowed by law.