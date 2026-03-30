PEARL'S GIRLZNFP

Offered by

PEARL'S GIRLZNFP

About the memberships

Become a Community Member

Polished Pearl
$100

Valid until April 22, 2027

Inner Circle Member with inside knowledge and membership perks.

Crown Jewel Sponsor
$250

Valid until April 22, 2027

VIP Tier Sponsor with first hand knowledge of Pearl's Girlz upcoming calendar and access to VIP Section and giveaways at events

Sovereign Pearl Legacy Partner
Pay what you can

Valid until April 22, 2027

Sponsoring the legacy of Pearl's Girlz with benefits of being named on the website, recognized at events and complimentary VIP Ticket to annual Survivor's Brunch/Ball.

Add a donation for PEARL'S GIRLZNFP

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!