Deep Creek Athletic Association Inc

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Deep Creek Athletic Association Inc

About this event

Become a Deep Creek Athletic Association Sponsor

"The Single" Sponsorship
$500

Outfield Business Signage. Perfect for small businesses looking for strong local visibility.


Includes:

  • Business logo or name displayed on a custom field panel sign in the outfield, which is visible to players, families, and spectators during all games and practices
  • Recognition on the league website
  • Social media shout-out thanking your business for supporting youth sports
"The Double" Sponsorship
$1,000

High-Visibility Dugout Signage. A great way to be seen up close by players and families all season long.


Includes:

  • Business sign displayed on a team dugout
  • Everything included in the Field Panel Sponsor level
  • Recognition during opening day or special league events
  • Business listed in league email communications (when applicable)
  • “Proud Sponsor of DCAA” digital badge for business marketing
"The Triple" Sponsorship
$2,000

Business Logo on Team Jerseys. Put your brand directly on the field.

Includes:

  • Business logo displayed on team jerseys worn during all games*
  • Everything included in Dugout + Field Panel levels
  • Logo featured on shared on social media graphics and league platforms
  • Special recognition as a Team Sponsor on the league website
  • Vendor table at opening day or tournaments


*Limited to 4 sponsors on a given jersey

"The Home Run" Sponsorship
$3,500

Field Naming Rights. The highest level of visibility and impact.


Includes:

  • Field naming rights (e.g., “Smith Auto Field”)
  • Prominent signage displayed at the field backstop
  • Everything included in all previous sponsorship levels (pending availability for jerseys)
  • Recognition at league ceremonies, tournaments, and special events
  • Featured sponsor spotlight post on league social media
  • End-of-season appreciation plaque or framed photo


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!